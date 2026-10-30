For New Zealand forward Tanner Stowers-Smith, his Kiwis debut at the Rugby League World Cup on home soil in Christchurch was more than just putting on a jersey.

It was a chance to represent his family and friends, and the city that shaped his journey.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, the New Zealand Warriors star revealed what it meant to return to Christchurch and play in front of a hometown crowd on his international debut.

Stowers-Smith said he was proud to represent Christchurch, as the city provided a memorable week for the New Zealand side.

“I'm a proud, very proud Canterbury boy and we'll rep that forever,” Stowers-Smith told us.

“It's been an amazing week,” he said.

When asked about the overwhelmingly positive reception the Canterbury fans gave the 22-year-old, Stowers-Smith didn't shy away from the atmosphere and the future of Rugby League in Christchurch.

The forward also spoke about the opportunity to represent the community that remains at the heart of his experience and acknowledged the people who supported him through his journey in Rugby League.

“For games to be played here and for the future, I'm really looking forward to that and representing my city, but also my family and friends and everyone that's from here that's got me to where I am today”.

As the future looks bright for Rugby League in Christchurch, Stowers-Smith's comments represented the importance of bringing the Kiwis back to Canterbury.

With a sold-out stadium, the atmosphere was electric and full of pride as New Zealand fans watched their side defeat the Cook Islands 82-16.

Local fans were able to have the chance to show support for the homegrown talent in both Tanner Stowers-Smith and Jamayne Isaako, putting their Canterbury heritage on display in a dominant performance.

For Stowers-Smith, the chance to represent not only New Zealand but Christchurch was a reminder of where his journey began, and the pride he carries when representing Canterbury will follow him for the rest of his career.