Gold Coast Titans forward Cooper Bai is set to join the Melbourne Storm for 2027, pending his immediate release being ticked off by the club.

The lock forward has already informed the Titans he will leave at the end of 2027 when his contract expires, but it's understood he has little interest in returning to the club for the season ahead.

The Titans are yet to tick it off or approve an early release, but it has been widely reported that the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and PNG Chiefs are the three clubs interested.

Bai, who is the son of PNG legend Marcus, has already toured facilities in Port Moresby, but would have had to find another club for 2027 on a gap year.

It's understood that was not his preference, and he could now become the first player to tour Port Moresby but not actually sign a deal.

Instead, News Corp are reporting Bai is set to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Storm, potentially on a three-year deal from the start of 2027.

It's understood however, that the Titans will demand a player swap to let Bai leave, and have identified Trent Loiero - a Queensland Origin experienced player - as the one they want to replace Bai.

The duo play the same position, and it would be a like-for-like swap, with Loiero noted for his defensive efforts through the middle third of the park - that being an area of obvious needed improvement for the Gold Coast.

It's believed Bai and the Titans will meet on Wednesday to tick off the idea of him leaving immediately, with the Titans to then talk to the Storm about whether a player swap is a feasible option to make the deal go through.

The Gold Coast, who finished at the wrong end of the table yet again in 2026, showed some positive signs under Josh Hannay in his first year at the club, while the Storm had their worst season in two decades and are preparing for what could be Craig Bellamy's final season in charge.