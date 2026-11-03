The teams for the semi finals of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clashes.
See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
New Zealand vs Tonga Team Lists: Semi Finals, 2026
2026-11-07T09:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NZL
2026-11-07T09:05:00Z
TON
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Moses Leota
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Briton Nikora
|13
|Joseph Tapine
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Te Maire Martin
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Erin Clark
|17
|Xavier Willison
|18
|Scott Sorensen
|19
|Leo Thompson
|RESERVES
|20
|T. Stowers-Smith
|21
|Kalyn Ponga
|22
|Phoenix Crossland
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Salesi Foketi
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Tyson Frizell
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Taniela Paseka
|17
|Leka Halasima
|18
|Latu Fainu
|19
|RESERVES
|Paul Alamoti
|20
|K. Finefeuiaki
|21
|Sione Katoa
|22
Australia vs Samoa Team Lists: Semi Finals, 2026
2026-11-08T09:05:00Z
Allianz Stadium
AUS
2026-11-08T09:05:00Z
SAM
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Patrick Carrigan
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ethan Strange
|15
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|16
|Cameron Murray
|17
|Reuben Cotter
|18
|Latrell Mitchell
|19
|James Tedesco
|RESERVES
|20
|Lindsay Smith
|21
|Sam Walker
|22
|Blayke Brailey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Brian To'o
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Sua Fa'alogo
|5
|Ronald Volkman
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Benaiah Ioelu
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Francis Manuleleua
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Shawn Blore
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|Clayton Faulalo
|18
|Deine Mariner
|19
|RESERVES
|Pasami Saulo
|20
|Enari Tuala
|21
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|22