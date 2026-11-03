The teams for the semi finals of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clashes.

See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

New Zealand vs Tonga Team Lists: Semi Finals, 2026

 2026-11-07T09:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NZL   
 2026-11-07T09:05:00Z 
   TON
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
13 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 INTERCHANGE
14 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
15 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
16 Erin ClarkErin Clark
17 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
18 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
 RESERVES
20 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
21 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
22 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Tuimoala LoloheaTuimoala Lolohea 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Siua WongSiua Wong 12
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 17
Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima 18
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 19
 RESERVES
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 20
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 21
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 22

Australia vs Samoa Team Lists: Semi Finals, 2026

 2026-11-08T09:05:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
AUS   
 2026-11-08T09:05:00Z 
   SAM
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jack BostockJack Bostock
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
15 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
16 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
17 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
18 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
19 James TedescoJames Tedesco
 RESERVES
20 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
21 Sam WalkerSam Walker
22 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Brian To'oBrian To'o 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 6
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 18
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 19
 RESERVES
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 20
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 21
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 22