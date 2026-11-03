The Dolphins are set to retain promising forward Sebastian Su'a on a multi-year deal until the end of the decade.

Su'a joined the Dolphins during the 2025 season after being released by the Newcastle Knights in a player swap for Mason Teague.

Dolphins assistant Rory Kostjasyn played a significant role in signing Su'a from Newcastle, where he previously coached the New Zealand rugby union prospect.

The 198-centimetre forward played one game for the Dolphins this season against the Knights, where he played 18 minutes in a one-point loss to his former side.

Per ESPN, the 23-year-old is set to extend on a two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2029 season.

Rivals had the 23-year-old circled as a potential target when the November 1 contract window opened.

This season in the Queensland Cup for the Redcliffe Dolphins, Su'a played 15 games and made 27 tackle breaks, 17 offloads, ran 114.4 metres per game, had 50.4 post-contact metres per game and made 22 tackles per game at 94.3% efficiency.

In the QLD Cup, the Dolphins finished second on the ladder, where Su'a was part of the premiership-winning side and the State Championship 68-14 defeat over the Penrith Panthers.

The NRL side has extended Selwyn Cobbo until the end of 2031, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow until the end of 2029.

Herbie Farnworth is still a major priority for the club as they look to keep him beyond his current contract's expiration.