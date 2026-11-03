The PNG Chiefs are closing in on another mega signing after it was revealed that Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young will travel to Port Moresby on Wednesday morning.

It is the strongest indication the Chiefs are ready to land their big fish, with the Courier Mail reporting Young and club head of football Michael Chammas will tour the city to see if the NSW Blues back-rower is ready to sign to the 19th NRL side.

The Raiders officially withdrew their extension offer for Young last week, giving him the clear passage to become yet another marquee signing for the PNG-based club.

"The offer that was made was the largest in club history. As a club, we believe we have done all we can to keep Hudson in Canberra," a Raiders statement read.

"However, negotiations have been ongoing since June, and the club needed an answer before the end of October so they could plan for the future.

"Hudson remains contracted to the Raiders for the 2027 season, and we look forward to seeing him return for pre-season training."

With the NRL originally blocking the Chiefs' initial offer for Young as it was deemed not at market value, it is reported there is a $3.6 million contract now available, which is expected to be given the green light since Young's withdrawn Canberra offer.

With the Chiefs currently light on the forwards, with only Matty Lees registered as the only middle so far, Young brings plenty of firepower as one of the best second rowers in the competition.

Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, and Joey Manu have all committed to the Chiefs for 2028 after travelling to Port Moresby to experience the lifestyle, which is the biggest indication Young is closing in on joining them for 2028.

The Chiefs have the luxury of offering tax-free dollars to incentivise players to move to Port Moresby as they move into an exciting period 12 months before preseason training kicks off.

Young has played 155 NRL games and played at the highest level with six Tests for Australia and nine matches for NSW.