Harry Grant remains one of the biggest stars available to speak to rival clubs for a 2028 deal following his choice not to activate his Melbourne Storm player option for that year.

It means Grant can get a glimpse of what clubs are willing to offer him to make the switch out of Victoria, with nine.com.au reporting the Manly Sea Eagles are considering making a big play for the Kangaroos hooker.

Whether Grant has any interest in moving to Manly is unknown, let alone Sydney for that matter, given he is originally from Queensland.

Although Manly's dummy half role has been unsettled since the departure of Apisai Koroisau in 2019, with Manase Fainu, Danny Levi, Lachlan Croker and Jake Simpkin filling in since the turn of the decade.

However, Grant is in a ballpark of his own, and the Northern Beaches club is expected to make a big splash for his services to solve their long-term hooker position.

Kieran Foran is keen to mould his own roster after reports emerged of a cleanout, with Manly expected to have big dollars to make a play for the competition's best dummy half.

Grant is currently preparing for the Australian Kangaroos' semifinal against Samoa this Sunday in the World Cup.

Given Manly and Melbourne's rich history of premiership success during the late 2010s, it will be a massive blow to the Storm if their arch rivals are able to get Grant to Brookvale.

The rivalry between the two outfits intensified when Glenn Stewart and Adam Blair had one of the most iconic punch-ons in NRL history as they were departing the field for a different incident.

The Sea Eagles are on the cusp of a new era under Foran, but it still remains whether they will be able to keep a few rising international stars in Lehi Hopoate and Caleb Navale.

Both players are off-contract at the end of 2027 and are currently free to speak with rival clubs, but have shown plenty of promise as starters in the respective positions of Tom and Jake Trbojevic once they retire.

The Sea Eagles have already returned to preseason training to prepare for Foran's first full year at the coaching helm.