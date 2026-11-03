Penrith Panthers enforcer Liam Martin says he's "open" to a move to the Canberra Raiders as the November 1 contract chaos begins to heat up.

Martin is off-contract at the end of 2027, along with a bunch of other NRL stars who are currently considering their future options.

The Raiders are beginning to pick up steam to purchase another second rower after the club officially withdrew their $4 million contract offer for Hudson Young last week.

With Martin hailing from Temora, close to the nation's capital, it has put the Raiders right in the frame to secure the Test back-rower.

“I don't know. I'm open to it, obviously close to home and it's pretty interesting,” Martin said to 9News on a potential switch to Canberra.

“The boys speak very highly of Ricky (Stuart), so I'd be really interested. Penrith would still hopefully be my first option and work out a deal, but if not I'd be looking forward to it.”

Penrith are in the midst of juggling their off-contract stars, headlined by Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Martin, and Moses Leota, and the Kiwi star was permitted to speak to rivals early.

However, Martin is happy to wait until his World Cup duties for Australia are over before deciding where his next contract lies.

“I think they're working through it as quickly as they can and trying to get a deal done, but there's a bit going on,” he added.

“I'll wait until after the tournament to sit down and get into the nitty-gritty of it.”

Martin will line up in the second row for the Kangaroos in their sudden-death semifinal against Samoa on Sunday night.