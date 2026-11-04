Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has poured cold water on the club's links to Manly Sea Eagles forward Taniela Paseka.

Earlier reports via the Rugby League Insider podcast suggested Canberra are going after Paseka, assumably to replace some of the middle firepower that's left the nation's capital, including Morgan Smithies, Corey Horsburgh and Josh Papalii.

Although Stuart has put a red line through the Raiders' pursuit of Paseka to make the move to Canberra.

"No. That's not correct. We're not interested," Stuart told The Canberra Times.

Many Manly players have come into focus this week after News Corp reports emerged revealing a 'fire sale', which will commence in Brookvale, which is set to reshape Manly's roster.

Kieran Foran is heading into his first year at the helm at the Sea Eagles after inheriting Anthony Seibold's roster in 2026 and is looking to craft his dream squad to challenge for a premiership.

The club also risks losing some stars with international talent Lehi Hopoate and Caleb Navale currently available to speak to other clubs for 2028.

But with Paseka contracted until the end of 2029, and actively Manly's best and biggest forward through their middle, it's looking like he'll be a part of Foran's future plans.

The Sea Eagles were one of the first teams to begin preseason training and posted a video to their social media on Tuesday showing rising stars Joey Walsh, Onitoni Large and Simione Laiafi all putting in the hard work to push for a spot in the 19-man side next season.