The future of Xavier Savage is the next set to come up for discussion, with revelations multiple clubs are interested in his signature.

The try-scoring winger is off-contract at the Raiders at the end of 2027, and while it's understood the team from the national capital are keen on retaining his services, there has been no official movement yet.

The November 1 deadline coming and going means other clubs can now start negotiating for Savage, and it's being reported by ESPN that the North Queensland Cowboys have been joined by an unnamed Sydney-based club in weighing up an offer for the winger.

Other clubs are also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation, with Savage among the best available outside backs on the open market after November 1.

The Raiders have used Savage as a permanent force in the top grade in recent seasons, and with good reason.

Once a fullback, he has found his feet on the wing, scoring plenty of tries and being a consistent presence at both ends of the park for head coach Ricky Stuart.

The Cowboys interest does strike as a surprise though given they have signed Sione Katoa to replace the departing Murray Taulagi for the 2027 season.

The Sharks winger is set to be joined on the wings by Braidon Burns, while either Tom Chester or Jaxson Purdue will move to fullback, and Jesse Ramien arrives to take the vacant centre spot, with Zac Laybutt still at the club and able to back up on the wing or at centre.

Savage, who can also play fullback, could be an insrance policy for Todd Payten's side at either of those positions with the jury still out on Scott Drinkwater's vacant role.

Burns could also move in to the centres if need be, with constant talk that Tom Dearden wants to move to Sydney which could ultimately push Purdue in to the halves.

That has been shut down on numerous occassions by Dearden, but the rumours are persistent.

Savage has scored 49 tries in 87 NRL games since debuting in 2021, and was born in Cairns, so a move to Townsville could present as an enticing prospect.