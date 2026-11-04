Sydney Roosters star Robert Toia made his intentions clear ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, with the centre choosing international ambition and family heritage over a hefty financial opportunity with the Australian Kangaroos.

Toia had a breakout season in 2026, being a part of the State of Origin series for Queensland and winning the premiership with the Roosters. This established him as one of the league's best centres.

Despite the opportunity to represent Australia on the international stage, Toia chose to represent Tonga.

Toia's decision comes despite the Australian team reportedly offering each player a flat payment of $40,000 for their involvement in the tournament. Toia instead accepted $2550 for his participation in the group stages, with an additional $850 for each of the knockout games.

The financial difference may have made the decision difficult, especially for those players who were eligible to represent multiple countries, but Toia made it clear that representing Tonga was more than just the money on offer.

Toia, who was born in New Zealand before making the move over to Australia at six years old, has significant connections to his Tongan side.

During the Pacific Championships in 2025, Toia represented Tonga as his family played a huge role in his choice to stick with Tonga.

The star spoke about the atmosphere during the Tonga vs Samoa clash at CommBank Stadium on Sunday night, expressing that the fans have had a huge impact.

“That was probably up there with one of the (best games),” Toia said speaking to nine.com.au

“It was crazy. Especially after last year's campaign, them beating us ... the rivalry goes back a long time, so to get that win, we have to celebrate it. It is special.

“I actually saw this video of a Tongan guy who had a disability in one of his arms. He rode a bike less than 10km/hr for six hours from his village just to watch the boys play. That is just a small thing that makes it (sweeter).”

Head coach of Tonga, Kristian Woolf, relayed his excitement for Toia's decision to go against the significant payout and highlighted the sacrifices Toia made to represent his heritage.

“I'm glad he's with us. He made a lot of sacrifices to be with us,” he said. “People can overlook that really quickly. He was going to be in the Australian squad, (with) the money – it's something that makes a difference to people - there's no doubt about that.

“But as a matter of sacrifice, we're proud to have him.”

Tonga now focus on the semi-final against the dangerous New Zealand Kiwis, but Toia believes Tonga can go all the way.

“The belief in the group is so high, we feel like we can win the competition,” Toia said.

“We do our stuff, we believe in our guys, I think that is all that matters.”

The centre has had an unbelievable year and wants to finish on a high, with Tonga winning the World Cup a significant motivator for him.

“For it to be the last thing for me to tick off this year, it would be so special,” Toia replied when asked what it would mean to end the year with a World Cup title.

“I feel like it is a pretty hard thing to do given how long the year is with Origin and finals. To do this at the end would mean so much.”

Tonga face New Zealand in the semi-final clash on Saturday.