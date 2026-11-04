Incredibly sad news this morning as Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, NSW Blues, and Australian Kangaroos legend Paul Langmack has passed away from a heart attack at age 61.

Langmack had an illustrious career from 1983 to 1999, playing for the Bulldogs, Magpies and Roosters, with the Bulldogs confirming his passing on Thursday morning.

He was a part of the 1984 premiership-winning Bulldogs side a year after making his first-grade debut.

The next year, the club also won the 1985 title before doing it again in 1988 in a golden era of Bulldogs dominance during the 80s.

Langmack has been doing plenty of work for the NSWRL to uphold the game and support positive mental health programs, while working with the Bulldogs in community initiatives.

Langmack was known for his quality ball-playing in the lock forward position, making four appearances for the NSW Blues during the 80s with 10 matches for the green and gold.

At clubland, he played 174 matches for the Dogs, backing it up with 137 games for the Magpies before playing a handful of times for the Roosters in 1999.

Bulldogs boss Phil Gould expressed his sadness upon hearing the news.

“I am devastated to learn of Paul's sudden passing this morning,” he said in a Bulldogs statement.

“Paul would contact me every day of the week about something to do with rugby league. I'm going to miss those calls and messages.

“I'm particularly devastated for his sister Diane, who has been my personal assistant for the past 15 years.

“Paul worked with the NSWRL for many years supporting the game. In recent times he volunteered his time to so many Bulldogs community initiatives.

“He was a larger-than-life character. Paul was energetic, bubbly and enthusiastic.

“He loved his rugby league. He was so loyal to his many teammates and ex coaches over the years. He loved them all.

“Paul also started many mental health support programs to help young kids, plus both current and former players.

“He was always thinking of other people. This is a significant loss to so many.

“A true Bulldog.”

Following his strong playing career, Langmack took charge of the South Sydney Rbbitohs as coach for two seasons in the early 2000s.