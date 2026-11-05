Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has admitted an early release could be on the table for second-rower Hudson Young.

The star second-rower, who missed a contract deadline last week and has now toured facilities in Port Moresby ahead of a likely move in 2028, will almost certainly not re-sign with the Raiders.

That, despite the Raiders offering a club record $1.1 million per season to remain in lime green.

It has led to speculation that Young could be released early if he can find a suitable new home, with the Raiders understood to becoming agitated with the situation.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, Stuart revealed Young's management would only need to start a conversation about an early release for it to become an option.

"That question's not for me. That's for his management," Stuart said.

"That's up to Hudson and his management to ask for that, but I'd definitely look at it."

Young's move to the Chiefs for 2028 is still not locked in despite his recent tour of facilities, with the NRL holding firm on their $1 million salary cap valuation.

It had been believed that the Raiders ripping up their offer for Young would mean the Chiefs could get away with paying Young $900,000 and having that as the recorded figure against their salary cap, which is already becoming a headache.

Speaking to CODE Sports though, NRL CEO Peter V'Landys revealed the figure would not be budging even if Young does accept $900,000 to move to Port Moresby.

“Our salary-cap auditor has set a value for Hudson Young and we won't be compromising on our position.. The Chiefs won't be treated any different to any other club," V'landys told CODE Sports.

“If Hudson Young's worth $1 million and they're paying $900,000, $1 million will go on the salary cap.

“Of course, there are going to be some exceptional circumstances and those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Canberra not signing Hudson Young doesn't mean they (PNG) can pay less - their offer has to be at market value and we're upholding that.”

A million dollars is a significant blow to the Chiefs, who have already spent big money on their backline, with Zac Lomax and Joseph Manu both believed to be on around $800,000, Jarome Luai over $1 million, and Brian To'o around $600,000.

It's understood AJ Brimson is the next key target for the club at fullback, while they also still need a halfback and hooker alongside a forward pack, with Matty Lees and Connor Watson the only two non backline players they managed to sign before November 1.