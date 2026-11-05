Liam Martin's chances of remaining at the Penrith Panthers have received a significant boost, with a potential move to the PNG Chiefs appearing increasingly unlikely as the representative forward eyes a new deal at the foot of the mountains.

Martin is currently on the open market, with multiple NRL clubs understood to be interested in securing his signature, but his management has made it clear that Penrith remains the priority.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a potential move to the incoming PNG Chiefs; however, that option could now be ruled out with the expansion club closing in on Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young.

Martin's player agent Allan Gainey revealed that securing Young would likely end the Chiefs' chances of adding another representative second-rower to their roster.

“It's unlikely PNG is an option if Hudson Young goes there,” Gainey told Code Sports.

Instead, Martin's preference is to remain at Penrith, with Gainey confirming he wants to give the powerhouse club every opportunity to secure his signature before exploring rival offers.

“I've had chats with Penrith and said, ‘Let me know when you are ready. He will have other options if we want to pursue them, but I want to talk to the incumbent club first and last,” Gainey said.

“Liam would like to stay at Penrith, but I know what we can get on the open market.

“A few clubs in Australia are pretty keen, so it depends how much is left in the salary cap.”

The Panthers are understood to be preparing a two-year contract extension for Nathan Cleary, which would provide greater certainty around their salary cap and allow the club to turn its attention towards other retention priorities.

Martin is understood to be high on that list, with Penrith keen to keep another member of their premiership-winning core beyond the current season.

With the Chiefs likely out of the equation and Martin's preference firmly leaning towards remaining at the Panthers, the club appears well placed to keep the experienced forward.