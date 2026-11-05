Cooper Bai had locked in his NRL future, signing a three-year deal with the Melbourne Storm from the 2028 season.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after young forwards in the competition, attracting interest from the PNG Chiefs and Sydney Roosters after informing the Gold Coast Titans he would not be extending his stay beyond 2027.

The Daily Telegraph confirmed that Bai is now officially committed to Melbourne for the long term, also revealing that he and his management are continuing to work through the possibility of an immediate release from the Titans.

Gold Coast are understood to be demanding a player swap to allow Bai to depart ahead of the 2027 season, with the Titans reportedly suggesting a potential exchange involving Storm forward Trent Loiero.

The Storm had initially attempted to secure Bai for 2027 earlier this year, only for the young forward to backflip and instead extend his contract with the Titans for a further season.

His decision to commit to Melbourne from 2028 comes after he met with the PNG Chiefs in Port Moresby last week, where he ultimately opted against taking up their three-year contract offer.

Bai's arrival will add another exciting prospect to Craig Bellamy's forward pack, with the teenager set to spend three seasons at the club between 2028 and 2030.

He is understood to be keen to develop under the guidance of Bellamy and assistant coach Billy Slater, with the Storm having a long history of developing young forwards into representative players.

The club will also need to navigate several major contract situations in the coming weeks, with Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Stefano Utoikamanu among the star players they are looking to retain.

Bai's move to Melbourne will also represent a full-circle moment for his family, with his father Marcus Bai having played a key role in the club's 1999 premiership success.

Despite now holding a position on the PNG Chiefs board, Marcus has previously made no secret of his desire to see his son become part of the Storm system, although he has stressed the decision would ultimately rest with Cooper.

“Ideally, Cooper doesn't want to sign with two clubs in two years,” Bai Snr told The Daily Telegraph last week.

“You know where my heart is, obviously I love the Melbourne Storm, but this will be Cooper's decision.

“The Storm have been a great club for a long time and I think Cooper will learn a lot with guys like Craig Bellamy and Billy Slater (assistant coach).

“But I am staying out of this negotiation because it's a conflict of interest as a PNG board member.”

While Bai's long-term future is now settled, attention will turn to whether the Titans and Storm can reach an agreement that allows the teenager to make the move to Melbourne 12 months earlier than planned.