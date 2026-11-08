Canterbury Bulldogs star Matt Burton is set to tour the Perth Bears facilities as talks between the two parties progress.

Burton is currently a free agent, with only 12 months remaining on his contract.

News Corp recently reported that the Western Australian club could offer the Bulldog a five-year deal, worth $1 million per season.

That would require the centre/half to be released immediately; however, a four-year deal would see him start with the Bears in 2028 and finish in 2031.

In a new report from The Daily Telegraph, Burton is heading to Perth on Sunday with his family as Mal Meninga and the club try to convince him to join the NRL's 18th side.

Burton could sign a deal with the Bears that maximises the NRL's salary cap exemption, and class the backline talent as a marquee signing.

This would mean Burton could sign a deal with his salary starting at $1.2 million in 2028.

The additional $200,000 won't count towards the club's salary cap.

Under the NRL's salary cap rules, the Bears can only pay one player for the next three years with the 20% exemption off the books.

Perth's pitch is to make Burton the face of the organisation and make him their first million-dollar player.

According to Danny Weidler, Toby Sexton and Josh Curran will also be part of the pitch in persuading their former teammate to join them in Western Australia.

Sexton played with Burton from 2024 to 2025 before the club signed Lachlan Galvin and brought him over during the season.

Before the Galvin signing, the Bulldogs were the best-ranked team on the NRL ladder with Burton and Sexton in the halves.

Phil Gould has made it clear the Bulldogs want Burton to stay in Belmore.

However, he would play centre and have to take a $400,000 pay cut per season.

The Bulldogs have long-term plans in their halves with Alex Conti, Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods.

The club also shuffled Stephen Crichton into the halves this season while Burton moved back into the centres.

Burton joined Canterbury in 2022 and helped the club reach the finals in 2024 and 2025.

He has also been linked to the Dragons, although the Red V will prioritise Jack Bostock.

The Bulldogs missed the finals in 2026 after two seasons making the finals.

If Burton wants to play five-eighth, expect Burton to leave the Bulldogs.

It's unclear at this stage if Burton will be released for 2027 or fulfill his contract.