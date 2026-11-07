Sydney Roosters premiership-winning half Sam Walker could explore an unexpected option amid his contract status and leave rugby league altogether.

Two weeks ago, the Roosters officially withdrew their offer to Sam Walker to remain in Bondi beyond 2027.

After meeting with his dad and partner about his future, the halfback reportedly asked for money after being offered a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid in his position.

NRL clubs are expected to pursue Walker for 2028 and beyond, with the PNG Chiefs expected to begin their pursuit after Nathan Cleary's management ruled out the Panthers star from leaving Penrith.

Mal Meninga, the Perth Bears coach, also identified Walker as one of the club's three targets.

However, according to The Courier Mail, Walker is open to playing rugby union and could potentially play for the Wallabies in next year's World Cup.

It is understood RA could offer Walker $800,000 per season.

The 24-year-old is weighing up his future after months of negotiating with the Roosters have ended.

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia's boss, tried to pursue the QLD Maroons halfback when he was 16 years old.

He played for Ipswich Grammar's first XV for three consecutive seasons and for the Queensland schoolboys side in the 15-a-side-code.

Last week, Waugh began pursuing Walker to switch from league to union.

Walker has made it clear he wants to finish his current contract with the Roosters before he leaves.

That hasn't closed the idea of the Roosters offloading Walker ahead of the 2027 season if the club signing the 24-year-old can fit him in their salary cap.

The Kangaroos halfback will reportedly make $1.05 million in 2027.

Walker's manager, Clinton Schifcofske, told The Courier Mail there is no formal offer yet, but the playmaker will begin weighing his options after the 2026 Rugby League World Cup concludes.

“Sam would look at the opportunity, yes," Schifcofske told the publication.

“No one has reached out from rugby (Australia), but it's not something Sam would rule out.

“He was a star in rugby as a teenager - he was an absolute freak. In rugby, you can make a few mistakes and have a bit more freedom, which suits Sam's style.”

Schifcofske isn't new to a sport swap, having switched from union to the NRL in 2006 during his football career.

He also manages Zac Lomax, who left the NRL for rugby union after the 2025 season.

Lomax attempted to play in the failed R360 competition before heading to Western Australia to play for the Western Force.

The former Eels winger has since signed a multi-year deal with the PNG Chiefs, where he will make his return to rugby league in 2028.

Walker's former and most recent Roosters teammates, Angus Crichton, Joseph Manu, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Joseph Suaalii, have also switched between league and union.

All four of Walker's former and recent teammates are currently on rugby union teams.

“Sam has actually played the game,” Schifcofske explained.

“One of the most enjoyable things for me was watching Sam playing rugby at ‘Ippy' Grammar. I enjoyed watching him more in rugby than when he was playing league at the (Ipswich) Jets.”

After Walker left the Broncos in 2019, RA approached Walker.

However, he declined their offer and signed with the Roosters for a two-year, $300,000 deal.

If the Roosters star signed with the PNG Chiefs, it would make next year complicated amid rumours he could be shopped.

“That's the issue for next year,” Schifcofske said.

“I don't know how many clubs can afford him. No one has a lot of space in their salary cap, so it's going to be difficult.”

Walker is currently in Kangaroos camp, despite not being named in the semi-final against Samoa on Sunday night.