A bidding war is set to break out for the signature of Jordan Riki at the end of 2027, but it won't involve current club the Brisbane Broncos.

Riki has been in the news plenty in recent months.

Original reports suggested he could have even been looking to depart the Broncos for 2027 owing to differences with Michael Maguire, although any such move has since been deemed unlikely.

Instead, Riki will still likely leave the Broncos at the end of 2027 with the club unwilling to get in to a bidding war for his services, per a News Corp report.

It's understood that Riki's market value will be simply pushed too high for the Broncos by the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors, who are both keen on signing the edge forward who at just 26 years of age has 135 NRL games and a Test for New Zealand under his belt.

A one-club player to this point in his career, Riki's next move will either take him south or east, with the Broncos resigned to losing him after adding Shawn Blore to their bloated salary cap for 2027.

The Broncos have also received good news on Brendan Piakura in recent days, with the second-rower recovered from concussion and likely to be available at the start of 2027, although the North Queensland Cowboys are now also understood to be interested in him.

The Storm, who lose Blore, have signed Oryn Keeley, but with uncertainty still looming over the future of Eliesa Katoa, could have a need for more second-row depth heading in to 2028.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are looking at a replacement for Kurt Capewell in their second-row, although with 21 players already signed for 2028, salary cap space is somewhat tight for the Auckland-based outfit.

Still, it's understood they are navigating how to fit Riki in to their plans if he does want to cross the Tasman and play in his country of birth at the end of his current deal.

It's believed Riki is already in negotiations with both clubs, given the Broncos were informed Riki would be testing the open market in the lead-up to November 1.

There is no suggestion Riki will ask for a release or aim to do anything other than see out his deal at Red Hill for 2027, regardless of the path his next contract takes.