New Zealand and Tonga will clash for the first spot in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday evening in Newcastle.

New Zealand, who lost to Australia in the opening match of the group stage but hammered the Cook Islands and Fiji to finish second in Group A, will play a Tongan team fresh from the emotion of defeating Samoa last Sunday to claim top spot in the combined Group B and C.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEDT) at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday evening, and you can follow all the action live on Zero Tackle.

Scroll down for live commentary of the game. This blog will automatically refresh every two minutes.

For live stats and scores, you can check out our match centre.

Kiwis WON BY 24 POINTS McDonald Jones NZL 34 FT 10 TON MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

FULLTIME - New Zealand 34 - Tonga 10

So, that's that in Newcastle.

New Zealand off to the final, and deservedly so. Tonga didn't disgrace themselves, and the scoreline got away from them more than it probably should have in the end.

New Zealand had to work hard for it early, but Kalyn Ponga and Jahrome Hughes brilliant throughout the contest.

Isaiya Katoa playing injured through the second half didn't help Tonga, with Jojo Fifita the best for the men in red.

New Zealand will play the winner of tomorrow's clash between Australia and Samoa next Sunday.

You can join us again here on Zero Tackle for that one tomorrow evening.

Bye for now.

64' - New Zealand 34 - Tonga 10 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

Jamayne Isaako is a freak. That is another ridiculously good kick in this weather from the sideline.

80' - New Zealand 32 - Tonga 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD

It all looked to be just winding down, but New Zealand use the last play of the game to test Erin Clark's kicking ability. He sends it across to the corner and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who has had a very strong game, scores.

74' - New Zealand 28 - Tonga 10

New Zealand force yet another repeat set, but Kalyn Ponga throws it over the sideline as they build looking for a late try.

72' - New Zealand 28 - Tonga 10

Tonga's kick off fails to break the plane, so New Zealand will have another chance here.

71' - New Zealand 28 - Tonga 10 - CONVERSION MISSED, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

He has missed one!

69' - New Zealand 28 - Tonga 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, XAVIER WILLISON

New Zealand are in again, and if the game wasn't already over, it is now.

Tonga's attacking set comes to nothing with a chip over 'not the top' according to Vossy. Fair enough too. Went up in the breeze and Katoa caught it on the spot he kicked it.

That brings New Zealand back on to the attack and they do it easy, finding Xavier Willison on the rampage heading to the line. Over he goes.

New Zealand are going to the final.

64' - New Zealand 24 - Tonga 10

Crowd is 29,712. Third biggest in Newcastle history - the bigger ones being Australia v New Zealand in 2011 (32,890), and Adam MacDougall's final game in 2011 (30,729).

63' - New Zealand 24 - Tonga 10

Tonga turn it over again. Lehi Hopoate, who has made a lot of mistakes tonight, throws it over the sideline.

62' - New Zealand 24 - Tonga 10

Short drop out for Tonga and they do get a result here. They will have a scrum on their own ten-metre line.

60' - New Zealand 24 - Tonga 10

New Zealand all over Tonga here. They have almost scored a few times in the last few minutes, with Tonga holding on for grim life.

55' - New Zealand 24 - Tonga 10 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISSAKO

Isaako slots another.

54' - New Zealand 22 - Tonga 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, JAHROME HUGHES

That might be the game. New Zealand charge back on to the attack and Jahrome Hughes, as he so often does, makes something from nothing to burst through the line and score.

Long way back for Tonga.

52' - New Zealand 18 - Tonga 10

Tonga make a break on the left and they are stopped with scrambling last ditch defence. Poor play on the last though and New Zealand survive.

Naufahu Whyte is up the tunnel with an ankle injury, and Willison is also struggling in back play.

50' - New Zealand 18 - Tonga 10

The Tongans let another kick bounce here, and this will go up as a no try with New Zealand winning the race to the ball, touching it back for a potential try.

Nikorima had his foot on the dead ball line though.

49' - New Zealand 18 - Tonga 10 - COVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISSAKO

The rain has arrived. Isaako aims this kick for the light post beyond the corner and swings it back over the black dot. That's ridiculously good.

48' - New Zealand 16 - Tonga 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, CASEY MCLEAN

New Zealand now back on the attack as they run with the wind at their back. Left they go on the fourth play, and McLean has no space to operate, but creates it by getting around Alamoti, and he is over with a try that pushes the advantage to six.

47' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga again throwing it around here, making a break up the middle but turn it over in a cracking shot from Dane Gagai.

46' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

New Zealand back over halfway in four with the wing at their backs, then Hughes and Ponga find space on the right with Isaako in space, but he is tackled. They stay short side on the last and that is an incredible tackle from Hopoate on Gagai. Handover.

45' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga go the length with a break down the right after an Olakau'atu offload. Nothing comes of it with a pedestrian play to the left, before the last sees them run it, and New Zealand survive.

43' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga give away a penalty trying to muscle up in defence, and New Zealand go straight down main street off the penalty, before Hughes looks for Nikora in space, and the Sharks second-rower drops it cold.

42' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga can't make much of this through the first five, then Katoa kicks in to the wind on the last. Doesn't travel and New Zealand do manage to come up with it.

41' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga with a huge result off the kick-off. Katoa drives it flat and hard, it's allowed to bounce and then does so over the top of Nikorima.

Tonga straight on the attack.

40' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga to kick-off. Sounds like the breeze has got stronger if anything.

HALFTIME - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10

Tonga with one last raid to end the first half down the leg side, and a little grubber is almost picked out of the air by Ponga. He drops it over the sideline, and that'll be all the first 40 minutes wrote.

Ponga has been best on ground so far, with Isaiya Katoa also brilliant for Tonga.

Physical, but neither team will be thrilled you fell.

Close at halftime, and a cracking second half ahead.

Stick with us, and we will be back in 15 minutes or so with more.

38' - New Zealand 12 - Tonga 10 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

Isaako slots it. New Zealand back in front.

37' - New Zealand 10 - Tonga 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, DANE GAGAI

Lehi Hopoate, what on Earth are you doing?

Hughes puts a kick up that blows back to him in the wind. New Zealand manage to get it back, Hughes kicks low ahead and Hopoate - awful. Makes an absolute mess of trying to get it dead, and Dane Gagai comes through to score.

Little bit of a problem here though. Ponga has taken Hopoate out with the ball in clear air as he was trying to make a second grab at the ball.

The bunker have confirmed it though.

35' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 10

Tonga with a strong set after points here, a bomb going up on the last. Knock on in the air from the men in red, but they are playing brilliantly here.

34' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 10 - CONVERSION MISSED, ISAIYA KATOA

Try confirmed, conversion swings left in this strong breeze.

33' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 10 - TRY TONGA, JOJO FIFITA

Tonga! They have no right to lead, but take it anyway. Great shape off the scrum, they fling it left and Jojo Fifita scores in the corner. Nikora created space by shooting out of the line - his third or fourth bad mistake in defence of the night - and Fifita just gets there.

It'll need a check though - I think he got it down.

32' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

Another wasted set for New Zealand, followed by a break for Vaimauga. He is over for all money, but Kalyn Ponga. Wow. What a phenomenal shot. That is world class fullback work.

30' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

This game is unravelling at the moment. Isaiya Katoa trying to stay in the game with an injury, while Lolohea takes over the kicking and sends it into Row F behind the dead ball line.

29' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

The Kiwis are playing as if they are ten points behind. Absolute chaos theory here at the moment. Gagai almost made something of it, but it's the second tackle and they just need to settle down... Which they looked to do with shape to the left before McLean puts it down.

New Zealand are not playing good football here at the moment.

28' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

Ah - this is a problem. Tonga turn it over in their own red zone. Kiwis to attack.

28' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

New Zealand's kicking game is not great here. They get on the attack at the end of this set, but a dinky sort of kick doesn't bring a result.

26' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

Momentum looks to be turning in patches here. This set ends with a bomb to the corner that is knocked back, but a follow up grubber goes dead. Seven-tackle set again here for the Kiwis.

25' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

No good from New Zealand here. Onto the attack, but Naufahu Whyte turns it over with a very sloppy play the ball.

24' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

Tonga give away a penalty on the first play for a strip.

Tonga challenge, but that won't be successful.

24' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6

Great set after points from Tonga, absolutely destroyed by a Katoa kick that goes long and allows Ponga to take it in goal. Seven-tackle set for New Zealand.

22' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, ISAIYA KATOA

Game on. New Zealand have certainly had the better of the contest, but Tonga all squared off.

21' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 4 - TRY TONGA, JOJO FIFITA

New Zealand back over halfway on the last with Hughes kicking high this time. It's a good one that is allowed to bounce, but this is one of the great tries.

Fifita starts it off running through Nikora and Leota, then they sprad it wide to Koula who flings it back inside to Fifita and he streaks away to score.

Length of the field that changes the game.

19' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Tonga again clear to about halfway, then Katoa kicks long for Ponga who is absolutely crunched by Foketi in the kick chase. Incredible shot.

18' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Dear oh dear. How have New Zealand not managed to score there? Had plenty of opportunities during the set, but in the end, Tapine puts it down.

17' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Tonga with a solid set the other way, but they aren't getting the yardage to get on the front foot of this game.

16' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Brilliant play on the last of this set from Isaako, down the right-hand side and a kick goes through, but Hopoate is there to clean up.

15' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Now, Tonga, on the attack, get six again as well here. Taumalolo charges at the line, then they go right but can't find a way through. Katoa rocked as he runs back to the middle, and then it's Lolohead kicking for the corner. Ball plays pinball, and Tonga knock on in the air.

14' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Tonga back on the attack and a kick on the last wins a penalty for an escort from Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

12' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Jahrome Hughes' kicking game hasn't been great thus far - bomb up at the end of this set that goes nowhere and New Zealand, despite their best efforts, can't make anything of it.

11' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Tongan fans getting in to full voice in Newcastle as they try to inspire their team. New Zealand a strong defensive set here but Katoa a great kick that goes in to the in goal, forcing Ponga to bring it back.

10' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Brilliant from Gagai. Short drop out and he beats the pack to grab the footy. Tremndous effort and that snuffs out any idea of momentum flipping.

9' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

Tonga get a bit of momentum here. Great run from Koula, then Lolohea forces a repeat set.

6' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0

New Zealand with a strong set after points here. Back to halfway with a great run from Papali'i, then Hughes is allowed to run before kicking, but Tonga do wind up with the ball.

5' - New Zealand 6 - Tonga 0 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

Worrying signs for Tonga.

4' - New Zealand 4 - Tonga 0 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, BRITON NIKORA

This certainly won't help Tonga - six-again for New Zealand as they come out of trouble.

Marshall-King goes over halfway on the second with a great run, then it opens up down the right but scramble stops Gagai. Ten out, half a set to go.

Leota centres, and numbers on the right. Ponga short ball to Nikora and he is over! Far too easy for the Kiwis.

3' - New Zealand 0 - Tonga 0

Game settling into an early end to end style rhythm, but New Zealand certainly having the better of the territory here.

1' - New Zealand 0 - Tonga 0

Away we go! Deep kick-off and it's Fonua-Blake with the first run in to rather physical contact.

Tonga going nowhere early with New Zealand all over them in defence. Better run on five from Hopoate and Katoa kicks brilliantly to find the grass.

Ponga runs it back with his first touch of the game.

0' - New Zealand 0 - Tonga 0

So, here we go.

New Zealand to kick-off.

8:05pm (AEDT)

That was awesome. No other words for it. Long death stare at the end.

7:52pm (AEDT)

Teams about to make their way on to the ground in Newcastle. We will have the national anthems, haka and sipi tau in the lead up to kick-off.

7:40pm (AEDT)

Magdalena Murdoch is on the ground for us tonight in Newcastle and has passed on that the crowd is growing, Tongan fans are dominating, and the rain that is falling at the moment is easing.

Good signs.

7:30pm (AEDT)

Fair to say the battle of the forward packs tonight is going to be something to watch. One of the better battles on paper in recent memory, most certainly.

7:25pm (AEDT)

Also worth noting at this point we will be live with coverage of Australia and Samoa tomorrow night.

40 minutes to kick-off.

7:15pm (AEDT)

Well, fresh off the emotion of last weekend, both Samoa and Tonga have chances to make the final this weekend - they'll have to take on the pre-tournament favourites to get there though.

New Zealand have built nicely in to their tournament after being what could only be described as unlucky against Australia in the opener, and with Kalyn Ponga cleared to play, are close to full strength this evening, with Phoenix Crossland also on the six-man bench.

Tonga will need to be better than what they dished up last week - although errors in that emotional contest can certainly be forgiven.

7pm (AEDT)

Final teams are in. Kalyn Ponga is starting for New Zealand with Keano Kini back to the bench, while Tonga are without Rob Toia. Paul Alamoti starts in his place.

6:35pm (AEDT)

It's currently about 20 degrees in Newcastle, overcast, and a small chance of rain at some point during the game.

6:30pm (AEDT)

Hello, good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, with New Zealand to play Tonga for the first spot in the final from Newcastle. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action.