The Canberra Raiders have begun to reach out to Liam Martin's management to gauge how much interest there is in him moving to the nation's capital.

The Penrith star is from Temora, which somewhat closes in on nearby Canberra territory, which has fuelled speculation of a move to the Raiders.

Given Martin is off-contract at the end of 2027, he is currently available to field offers from rival clubs for 2028.

The Kangaroos star admitted during the week he is open to a move to Canberra, adding plenty of fuel to the fire that a Panthers exit is approaching.

However, CODE Sports is reporting the Raiders were told by Martin's camp that his main preference is to remain at the foot of the mountains.

A phone call is understood to be all that has occurred between the two parties where it hasn't been properly fleshed out yet whether Martin is willing to join Ricky Stuart's side.

With Hudson Young looking likely to exit the Raiders after pulling their extension, it has released plenty of cash for them to raid the open market for a barnstorming back rower, in which Martin could be that.

Nathan Cleary is closing in on extending with the Panthers, as well as Isaah Yeo, who is also a November 1 guy.

It is believed that following both contracts being signed off, the club will then focus on Martin's extension along with Moses Leota's.

Earlier reports by Zero Tackle reveal the Cronulla Sharks are also in the chase for Martin's signature to bolster their forward pack options.

Martin is currently preparing for a massive blockbuster clash with Samoa in do-or-die circumstances.

He will line up to start in the second row for Australia, with the winner getting the first place in the World Cup final next week.