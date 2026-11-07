Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young has signed a two-year deal with the PNG Chiefs.

CODE Sports is reporting Young, who visited Port Moresby to gauge whether a move was on the cards, has committed to the NRL's latest expansion side.

Young had a contract fallout with the Raiders, leading to the club pulling their extension offer off the table, is set to remain at the nation's capital for 2027, and will link up with Willie Peters and the Chiefs the following year.

It adds another star-studded recruit to the PNG side, with Young the first high-profile signing in the forwards after an elite backline recruitment coup.

Young will join Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, Joseph Manu and others during the early years of the club's development.

It is understood he has signed for around $1 million a season after the NRL stepped in and deemed an earlier offer less than market value.

The Raiders forward has proven to be a world-class player, with runs on the board with the Australian Kangaroos as well as starring for the NSW Blues during their famous series win this year.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart spoke about Young's current status at the Raiders last week.

“We bent over backwards to try and keep Hudson and it would have been unfair on the club if we had went any further,” Stuart said to News Corp.

“We were at a stage where it was probably too much, yet we look after our players and we do everything we possibly can for them.

“But it gets to a stage where you've got to make a decision [and] my position and (Raiders CEO) Don Furner's position is we have to look after the club.”

His season was cut short due to an Achilles injury in July, rubbing him out of the World Cup where he would have been a walk-in to the left second row position.

Young is expected to return from injury and start Round 1 next year for the Raiders.