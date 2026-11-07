The New Zealand Warriors are looking to strengthen their 2027 NRL squad by creeping towards signing two high-calibre players.

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Thomas Fletcher has been granted an early release from his 2027 contract at the Bunnies, with CODE Sports revealing the Warriors are closing in on signing the Coonamble-product on a three-year deal.

The 2022 Australian Schoolboy has risen through the Rabbitohs pathways and cracked the top grade in 2025 with four NRL appearances that year.

He secured an extra three call-ups in 2026, all off Wayne Bennett's interchange bench, and has proven to be a reliable edge back rower.

NSW Cup is where Fletcher played the bulk of his footy this year, making 15 appearances and scoring six tries for the reserve grade Rabbitohs' outfit.

Given the Warriors have lost rising backrower Kayliss Fatialofa to the Manly Sea Eagles, Fletcher will be of great use to Andrew Webster, who has known how to get the best out of his hard-working forwards.

Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting Webster striking again, this time recruiting gun outside back Kingston Seve, who is set to sign on for two years following his release from the Newcastle Knights.

Seve's release was granted in wish to return home to New Zealand, where he can continue his development as a rising centre in the Warriors system.

Seve has not yet made his NRL debut, but has been a star in Newcastle's ranks after making the switch from the Dolphins, featuring in the club's SG Ball and Harold Matthews teams in 2026.

He was given special permission, and only the third in history, to train with the NRL squad when he was aged 17.

Seve started at centre for the QLD Maroons Under-19s side, who were victorious over the NSW Blues in June this year.