The Manly Sea Eagles are continuing their roster shake-up in Kieran Foran's new era, now this time chief halfback Jamal Fogarty and his future at the club have become uncertain.

Fresh reports CODE Sports are revealing Manly have enquired the Wests Tigers to gauge interest if they would like to take Jamal Fogarty's services.

Fogarty is only 12 months into his three-year contract at Brookvale, and salary cap pressure is looking to be at front of mind currently with earlier reports revealing Manly are also looking to move on Luke Brooks and Ethan Bullemor.

When the club was humming during the 'Fozball' era, Brooks and Fogarty were both in almost career-best form during stages in 2026, and it shapes up as a risk moving into the future with the club looking to go in another direction without either experienced half.

Regardless, it's one position Manly are stacked in, with rising star Joey Walsh playing nine games this year and cross-code gun Onitoni Large also breaking through with an NRL debut in the final stages of the season.

It doesn't necessarily stop there, with Clayton Faulalo showing his elite versatility at the end of the year slotting in at five-eighth, while Brandon Wakeham has starred in 2026 at clubland, and for Fiji in the halfback role during the Bati's campaign.

Although the Tigers have already put a red line through Fogarty, likely looking to give Latu Fainu the starting halves shot, which has been a long time coming.

The club is understood to only be interested if Manly is willing to pay a hefty chunk of Fogarty's remaining deal to see him switch to Concord.

With Manly shuffling plenty of experienced squad players around, it's looking like the club is keen to get their hands on a marquee signing after being tied down in the last 10 years to big contracts for Jake and Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Earlier reports suggest Manly are interested in making a play for Harry Grant for 2028, while Sam Walker's future in the NRL is currently uncertain.

The Sea Eagles have returned to preseason training, with Foran undergoing his first full season at the helm in a new era on the Northern Beaches.