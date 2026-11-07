The Dolphins are facing an uphill battle to keep powerful front rower Tom Flegler at the club as they juggle all their stars in the 2028 salary cap.

Flegler has been one of the most dominating props in the game during 2026, starting in every State of Origin clash with the QLD Maroons.

With Flegler being off-contract in 2028, it will certainly pique the interest of clubs lacking firepower in the middle.

CODE Sports is reporting the North Queensland Cowboys are keeping close tabs on Flegler to strengthen their pack in Townsville.

With Jason Taumalolo winding down to the final years of his career, signing Flegler would be a smart and effective choice to carry the same punch the Tongan veteran provides.

Flegler was one of many stars available to speak with rival clubs on November 1 for a deal in 2028.

Similarly, Cowboys stars Coen Hess and Jeremiah Nanai are also off-contract at the end of 2027, giving North Queensland some breathing room if they were to sign the QLD prop.

The former Bronco missed plenty of footy at the start of his Dolphins career following an ongoing battle with nerve issues related to a shoulder injury.

He missed most of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season, and made his return during the trials this year.

His return to the side is no coincidence as to why the Dolphins reached the preliminary finals in 2026.

Flegler played 21 games in his return season with the club, with a strong tackle efficiency of a touch under 96%.

The Dolphins scrambled to retain a core group of players before the November 1 window, including Selwyn Cobbo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Meanwhile, the futures of star centre duo Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock still remain up in the air in Redcliffe.

Farnworth has forever been linked to the Roosters, while Bostock has been tipped for a reunion with his junior club, the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It marks the next few seasons as an intriguing period in the club's brief history.

They reached the finals for the first time since their entry in 2023 with a star-studded side and will hope to continue that momentum despite the Dolphins set to farewell some key players.

Kodi Nikorima is off to the Dragons, and George Williams is expected to take his spot in the halves.

Kiwi flyer Jamayne Isaako is heading to Melbourne, and reliable depth option Jake Averillo is moving to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, hard-edged middle Ray Stone has retired from the NRL.

The Dolphins will start the preseason with plenty of motivation to push themselves further next year and make it all the way to the Grand Final in 2027 after coming up just short.