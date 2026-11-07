The United States of America are set to host the 2030 Rugby League World Cup, in another opportunity for the code to breach one of the world's most keenly contested sporting markets.

The USA, alongside Canada, was originally set to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, but with the bid falling over, and back-up hosts France also being forced to bail, the tournament was eventually delayed by a year and handed to Australia.

The IRL then confirmed in July of 2024 that Kenya, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Africa and the United States had all bid to host the 2030 World Cup, with an announcement expected before the end of this year.

News Corp are now reporting that the USA have won the rights to host the tournament, although it is still subject to final approval from the nations involved and other key parties.

It's understood that the NRL and IRL are keen on making the most of the appetite for international rugby league given the wild success of the 2026 tournament, and will look to use markets with big Pasifika audiences embedded - namely, Hawaii and Utah.

It's reported that games could still be played in up to five locations around the USA and the Pacific, potentially paving the way for Samoa or Tonga to host games as well.

Salt Lake City is well known as one of the areas where rugby league has a following in the USA, while Hawaii alongside other Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and other New Zealand cities, was recently one of the locations dropped as having the potential to host games for a Pasifika NRL team, should they be admitted in to the NRL as the 20th outfit.

There had been support among fans for the tournament to be hosted in New Zealand, with potential suppport from Pacific Island partners, but it now appears they will have to wait.

The nation have been involved in hosting World Cups alongside Australia previously, but never had a stand alone tournament on their shores.

It's understood the IRL are also keen for the 2034 tournament to be held in various European nations, meaning it may be 2038 before the event returns to an NRL-hosting location.