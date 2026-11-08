New Zealand Warriors backline talent Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is expected to be pursued by St Helens in the Super League.

The Saints, who finished 7th and missed the finals, have gone through a major coaching change.

In July, Paul Rowley stepped down, and Eamonn O'Carroll became the interim coach.

One month later, former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters signed on after exploring options with previous NRL experience.

According to Love Rugby League, multiple clubs are interested in Nicoll-Klokstad.

However, St Helens are the favourites to sign the current NRL player.

Overseas clubs pursued the Kiwi winger last year, including the London Broncos and the Catalans Dragons, before signing a one-year extension for 2027 to stay in the NRL.

Despite making 16 appearances for the Warriors this past season and playing for the Kiwis in the World Cup, the 31-year-old has been shuffled into the outside backs due to injuries and the rise of Taine Tuaupiki, who has now become the Warriors fullback.

Tuaupiki recently signed a one-year extension, committing to the Warriors until the end of 2029.

The extension comes two months after rumours indicated in September that he wanted to explore Super League options.

The New Zealand Warriors have prioritised improving their outside-back depth after losing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to injury and the Super League.

Over the last two seasons, they have signed Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Grant Anderson, Will Warbrick, and extended Rocco Berry for 2027.

New Zealand has also seen the development of Ali Leiataua and the rise of a star in the making, Leka Halasima, who played in the centres in the Warriors' finals matches this season.

Warriors CEO Cameron George also said after the season that the club will likely start Halasima in the centres for the 2027 season.

These recent developments have made the veteran's future at the club uncertain beyond 2027.

Tristan Sailor became available for transfer, as St Helens want to improve their salary-cap room and meet the overseas players quota.

Although the club has the fullback and halves spots covered, Nicoll-Klokstad could be a perfect fit for the club's outside backs.

This season, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scored 12 tries, made 45 tackle busts, and 13 line breaks, while running 133 metres per game and playing fullback, wing and in the centres.

He could command a high price, but several clubs will express interest despite the financial concerns.

Walters currently has Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Starling, and Christian Tuipulotu, who have recently joined from the Canberra Raiders, the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the St George Illawarra Dragons, respectively.