International rugby league is set for a significant eligibility shake-up, with players to able to represent nations through their great-grandparents following a unanimous decision by the International Rugby League Board on the weekend.

The suspected rule change, revealed by The Daily Telegraph, will expand the current eligibility criteria, which allows players to represent a country if their parents or grandparents were born there.

The new regulations are understood to come into effect for next year's international fixtures, with the IRL hopeful the adjustment will have a sustainable impact on the international game and help strengthen smaller nations.

IRL chairman Troy Grant said the decision was driven by the importance of cultural connections and the passion players bring when representing their heritage.

“This is all about the legitimacy and the passion and pride that players bring to their nations,” Grant told The Daily Telegraph.

“The reality is we live in a multicultural world and you've got to respect that.

“The rugby league public have seen for themselves how much it means to these players.

“That's a powerful connection that rugby league has to the communities around the world.

“The opportunity we have to be realistic to make sure that player pool remains available to nations is so important to the game.

“It creates depth and important player availability for these nations that are contributing so much.

“It's a decision not only made out of practicality and pragmatism, but its also a decision out of respect for the contribution they're making to the international game.''

The change comes after several figures within international rugby league called for greater access to players with connections to smaller nations, with Cook Islands coach and former NRL star Karmichael Hunt among those advocating for a change.

Speaking last week, Hunt highlighted the need for the Cook Islands to have access to a larger pool of experienced players if they are to compete with the larger nations.

“Overall, we need more experience out there. To play international football against the Kangaroos and Kiwis and even Fiji, we need more boys available to us at the higher levels and that is going to come down the eligibility rule and hopefully they address that,” Hunt told reporters last week.

“Currently, as the rule stands your grandparent or your parent has to be born in the Cook Islands, or any nation for that matter.

“Now we all live in Australia or New Zealand. There are a lot of great grandparents that have Cook Islands kids playing in good systems in Queensland and NSW and we'd love to get access to those and hopefully we can get a decision in our favour.

“If you want to identify and represent your Cook Island heritage and you have got that in your blood you should have the right to do that.”

Hunt also pointed to Canberra Raiders fullback Kaeo Weekes as an example of the type of player who could benefit from expanded eligibility rules.

The former NRL playmaker suggested Weekes, who has Cook Islands heritage, should have the opportunity to represent the nation at international level.

“From all reports (Canberra fullback) Kaeo Weekes has grandparents that are Kukis or he has Cook Islands heritage.

“He is sitting on the couch watching the tournament right now. We want our best players playing in this competition. He should be playing. If the rules are freezing players like him out then I don't think that is a good thing for the game.”