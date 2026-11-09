Australian Kangaroos star Bradman Best has declared he will give Newcastle the first shot at tabling their best offer before he explores his options with NRL rivals.

Best's future in the Hunter has become increasingly uncertain in recent weeks, and could officially field offers from rival clubs since the start of November with his current Knights deal expiring at the end of 2027.

Although the Kangaroos star is keen to sit down with the Knights before exploring any options on the open market.

"I've just put it on hold (during the World Cup)," Best told Zero Tackle.

"I love the coach (at Newcastle). I want to sit down and give the Knights, Justo (Justin Hollbrook) the first crack at it."

"So we'll sit down after this, hopefully go have a nice dinner and talk a few things over.

"But at the same time, I'm a father now. I've got a little daughter, and I've got to do what's best for me and my family."

Best has emerged as one of the best centres in the game in the past 24 months, headlined by his NSW Blues heroics and earning the title as a Suncorp specialist.

The 25-year-old bullocking outside back was recalled to the Blues in 2024 for the decider in Brisbane following two tries on State of Origin debut the year prior.

He scored a crucial try in Game 3 of 2024 in clutch circumstances and backed it up again for another Suncorp decider in 2026, scoring a long-range try and cementing himself as a representative star.

Yet to extend with the Knights, Best faces a massive career decision following an impressive 2026 season in the Hunter, coming within an inch of a premiership title.

Bradman's younger brother Baxter has joined the Knights in 2027 to continue his rugby league progression, which could play a considerable role in securing his long-term future at the club.

"My brother did just sign with Newy. So there's definitely reasons to stay," he added.

"I'm just gonna worry about that after (the World Cup final).

"Hopefully we get the win here in the World Cup and then we'll go from there."

Best scored his first try in the green and gold against Samoa following his Test debut against Fiji two weeks ago.

Coming up against the finest in the game, Best relishes the opportunity of an individual battle with his opposite centre as he did with Samoa's Stephen Crichton in the World Cup semi-final.

"It's always a great challenging opportunity for myself," Best said.

"(Crichton's) a great centre and has been for a long time in the game. So I always relish these opportunities to have a good battle with Critta. I love the personal challenge."

Now, he will turn his attention towards his Knights teammate Dane Gagai, who he will mark in the final this weekend.

The Central Coast-native was full of praise for Gagai helping his personal development, which he will use against him in the fierce trans-Tasman battle.

"I can't wait. Obviously, I respect Gags a lot," he admitted.

"What he's done for me, how much he's helped me. But we're in different jerseys, and I'll be excited for the battle and the challenge. I can't wait for that opportunity."

Best will be brimming with confidence in his return to Suncorp Stadium, with the Kangaroos facing the Kiwis on Sunday night for World Cup title bragging rights.