The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Bodhi Sharpley has been locked up on a new deal to the end of 2029, extending one of the club's most impressive young forwards.

Sharpley, originally uncontracted beyond the end of 2026, started the year just gone on a train and trial contract before being upgraded to a fulltime gig.

There he was able to impress for the Gold Coast in the QLD-under 20s competition, before earning a QLD Cup debut and then moving in to the NRL where he played three games, all off the bench, across the final months of the season.

Zero Tackle have confirmed with the club that his contract will be development in 2027, before he progresses to the top squad for 2028 and 2029.

"Bodhi is an exciting young talent who has a huge potential to be a stalwart of the Titans forward pack for a long period of time. We're really pleased to have him recommit to the club through until the end of 2029," coach Josh Hannay said of his extension.

"Having come through our Future Titans pathways system, he's already developed a strong connection with our club and understands what it means to represent the Gold Coast.

"Bodhi demonstrates all the qualities we value in our players - hard work, honesty and a relentless commitment to improving his game. It was this attitude that saw him establish himself this season as the best young middle within our system with a host of others following his path.

"I'm ecstatic he will continue to develop his game here on the Gold Coast."

Sharpley becomes the second local junior to extend in recent times, joining halfback Zane Harrison who locked up his future in the days leading up to November 1.

"I love being part of this club and I'm really excited to extend my time here after my debut season," Sharpley said.

"Being part of the Future Titans pathways and now NRL squad has played a massive role in helping me develop as a player and a person.

"I'm super grateful for Josh to give me my first opportunity in the NRL and I can't wait to train hard over the pre-season and get more game time next season.

"It's a great feeling knowing I'll be here until the end of 2029 and can't wait to see what the future holds, especially alongside a number of boys who have progressed through the Titans pathways with me."