Spencer Leniu has launched a passionate defence of the Pacific nations following his Rugby League World Cup campaign, claiming smaller nations were underpaid despite carrying the tournament.

The incoming Parramatta Eels forward took to Instagram to outline his frustrations with the competition, taking aim at the financial disparity between players representing Australia and those playing for smaller nations.

Leniu's comments come after a controversial end to his World Cup campaign, having been sin-binned for dissent towards the referee at half-time during Samoa's clash, leaving him facing a suspension of up to three matches.

Supporters and players were also left visibly frustrated by multiple officiating decisions during and after the match.

The suspension will see him miss the opening games at his new club the Parramatta Eels, unless contested and found guilty on Tuesday evening.

However, it was the treatment of the Pacific nations throughout the tournament that was at the forefront of Leniu's message, with the forward insisting their contribution to the international game deserved greater recognition.

“I've done everything this game has to offer, and one thing I want to make sure of moving forward is that the younger generation who choose to represent their beautiful little nations get what they deserve,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Let's be honest, our little nations carried this WC. Yet we are payed 850 a game to the Aussies 30/40k for the tournament.

“There's no secret that they've used our people to sell games. Look no further than Samoa Vs Tonga. Arguably the most Hyped up and anticipated game of the tournament. They make it a triple header because Our people turn up in numbers, fill the stadiums and create an atmosphere filled with pride and passion.

“Us Polynesians/Kiwi boys will always put their hands up to represent their nations. It's in our blood. It's our pride, our culture. But that passion shouldn't be an excuse to overlook what we contribute and what we deserve.

“Taking the next WC to the US, specifically Utah and Hawaii, where there is a big Polynesian community shows the importance of our people in growing our game. So I believe if they are going to use that as a tool to generate money, our little nations should be compensated fairly for it.

“I'll use my voice and platform to push for change, because the next gen deserves it.

If that means putting head on the chopping block, then so be it.

“This is bigger than me!

“Big love.

“Yes come and roast me about playing shit, I love it.”

Leniu's comments follow a World Cup campaign in which the Pacific nations played a major role in generating interest, with Samoa and Tonga's highly anticipated meeting emerging as one of the tournament's biggest occasions.

The clash attracted significant attention, with both nations' passionate supporters creating an atmosphere that competed with that of the State of Origin.

With the next World Cup scheduled to be played in the United States, including matches in Utah and Hawaii, Leniu believes there is an opportunity to build on that support while ensuring the players and nations responsible for growing the game are adequately rewarded.

The Samoan forward has now made it clear he intends to use his profile to push for change, arguing the next generation of international players should not have to accept the financial disparity currently experienced by smaller nations.