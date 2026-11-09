The PNG Chiefs have confirmed former Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights and Sharks halfback Trent Hodkinson has signed on as the Pathways and Development coach.

Hodkinson will be in charge of strengthening the PNG football pathways from grassroots up to NRL level throughout the country.

In the buildup to the Chiefs' entry into the NRL in 2028, Hodkinson will work alongside PNG Hunters coach Paul Aiton in the QLD Cup to build the feeder pathways, ensuring a smooth progression to the top grade.

Hodkinson will also assist with halves development and goal kicking with the PNG Academy players after his strong showing throughout his NRL career in the halfback role.

Chiefs head coach Willie Peters says he is thrilled to welcome Hodkinson to Port Moresby.

“I'm looking forward to working with Trent and seeing how he will help develop the skills of our players across all levels – helping them continue to become stronger first-grade players and better in all aspects of the game,” Peters said in a Chiefs statement.

“He will play a key role in identifying talent and helping players progress to the next level while also increasing the skills of our NRL halves and team as a whole.”

Chiefs' CEO Lorna McPherson says Hodkinson's recruitment is a firm step in the right direction in building a direct path to the NRL in Papua New Guinea.