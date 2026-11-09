The PNG Chiefs have confirmed former Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights and Sharks halfback Trent Hodkinson has signed on as the Pathways and Development coach.
Hodkinson will be in charge of strengthening the PNG football pathways from grassroots up to NRL level throughout the country.
In the buildup to the Chiefs' entry into the NRL in 2028, Hodkinson will work alongside PNG Hunters coach Paul Aiton in the QLD Cup to build the feeder pathways, ensuring a smooth progression to the top grade.
Hodkinson will also assist with halves development and goal kicking with the PNG Academy players after his strong showing throughout his NRL career in the halfback role.
Chiefs head coach Willie Peters says he is thrilled to welcome Hodkinson to Port Moresby.
“I'm looking forward to working with Trent and seeing how he will help develop the skills of our players across all levels – helping them continue to become stronger first-grade players and better in all aspects of the game,” Peters said in a Chiefs statement.
“He will play a key role in identifying talent and helping players progress to the next level while also increasing the skills of our NRL halves and team as a whole.”
Chiefs' CEO Lorna McPherson says Hodkinson's recruitment is a firm step in the right direction in building a direct path to the NRL in Papua New Guinea.
“Trent's appointment supports our continued commitment to building a team and a pathway that unites communities across PNG, inspires the next generation of players, and ultimately gives the whole country something to be proud of,” she said.
Hodkinson famously engineered a historic NSW Blues State of Origin win in 2014 following eight straight years of QLD Maroons dominance.
Trent Hodkinson seals the 2014 Origin series to end the Maroons' streak! 😤🔵 pic.twitter.com/IaXAMCTStQ
— NRL (@NRL) May 31, 2023
In an era of dominance in the Sunshine State, Hodkinson scored the match-winning try in front of a boisterous NSW crowd to seal the series win and return the shield south of the border.
At clubland, Hodkinson played 174 games at NRL level, guiding his teams around the paddock as a hands-on halfback with a balanced kicking game during play and off the tee.
He will join Peters, Anthony Seibold, and former NRL players Luke Burt and Rhyse Martin as Chiefs staff as they begin to take shape ahead of their inaugural NRL season.
Multiple reports are suggesting the Chiefs have secured Hudson Young on a multi-year deal as their first significant signing in the forwards to assist the star-studded backline.
The Chiefs will begin preseason training for the first time in roughly 12 months, with a massive year of signings expected in 2027.
He may have been a top-flight half back, but his CV seems light on coaching experience.