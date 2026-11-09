Dolphins forward Francis Molo will not be leaving the club, contrary to reports which emerged on Monday.

In a report published to social channels by prominent NRL reporter The Mole, it was alleged that Molo had signed a deal with the Leigh Leopards in the English Super League, effective immediately.

Zero Tackle spoke to Molo's manager Wayde Rushton on Monday afternoon however and were told the report is "100 per cent incorrect."

"100 per cent not true. I don't know where this incorrect information comes from, but it's not the first time," Rushton told us.

Molo, who had an excellent World Cup campaign for Samoa over the last month, recently re-signed with the Dolphins until the end of 2028 on a two-year extension.

The deal will see him remain at the Queensland-based club through to the end of 2028, and it would have been a major surprise to see him leave this soon.

The Dolphins salary cap has been a major headache for the club in recent weeks, with Kristian Woolf's side at risk of losing Thomas Flegler at the end of 2027, along with backline stars Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth, who have been linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters respectively.

Molo, who is believed be on about $500,000 per year under the terms of his new deal, will have an increased role in 2028 if Flegler does indeed leave Redcliffe.

The Dolphins signed Molo halfway through the 2025 season after he left the St George Illawarra Dragons in messy circumstances.

He played 22 games for the club in the 2026, running for 82 metres per contest and making 443 tackles at almost 97 per cent.

His form in the World Cup has made his contract look well worth it to the Dolphins, with Molo now having 176 NRL games under his belt, having played at the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys prior to his move to the Dragons.