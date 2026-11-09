Incoming Perth Bears forward Zac Lipowicz will continue his development next season with Wakefield Trinity instead of moving to the NRL's 18th side in the first year of his two-year development deal.

The Bears confirmed the Polish international will remain in the Super League with the Premiers for an extra 12 months before packing his bags and making the move to Western Australia in 2028.

Following positive discussions between the club and Lipowicz's management, the Bears agreed to his request to remain in England and continue building his game in a strong Super League system.

Wakefield stunned Sam Burgess's Warrington outfit in the Grand Final in October, coming away with the trophy in a 23-10 victory at Old Trafford to secure their first Super League title and their first top-flight Premiership since 1968.

It will leave the former Panthers back rower in good hands as he continues to play professionally week-in, week-out after joining the club late in their season last year.

Bears coach Mal Meninga says Lipowicz remaining in England for an extra 12-months will only push him further in the right direction upon his arrival in Perth.

“Zac has built something at Wakefield this year and wanted the chance to continue that, and we weren't going to stand in his way,” Meninga said in a Bears statement.

“Another season of regular first-grade football in England will only benefit his development.”

Bears head of football Gareth Holmes says it will be a positive for Lipowicz's game to continue in Wakefield and is looking forward to watching him grow as a footballer.

“We've been in regular contact with Zac, his management and Wakefield throughout this process, and everyone understands the pathway back to Perth,” Holmes said.

“Staying at Wakefield gives Zac continuity and consistent football against quality opposition. We'll keep in close contact with him and the club throughout the year, and we'll be watching his progress closely ahead of a decision on the 2028 option.”

The Bears are closing in on the beginning of preseason training ahead of their entry into the NRL in four months' time.