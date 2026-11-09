Hull FC has announced the signing of former St George Illawarra Dragons forward Josh Kerr on a two-year deal.

Kerr has more than 130 games of NRL experience, Kerr captained the Indigenous All Stars in 2025 and was called up for the extended QLD Maroons squad in 2025.

He joins a strong line of recruits joining Hull FC next season, including Daly Cherry-Evans, Junior Pauga, Bailey Hodgson, Alrix Da Costa, Isaac Liu, Jordan Swann, Josh Coric, and Connor Barley.

Kerr says he can't wait to get stuck in at Hull and begin preparing for the 2027 Super League season.

“I'm really excited to be joining Hull FC. It's a proud club with a great history, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of it," he said in a Hull FC statement.

“I'm looking forward to meeting the boys, getting stuck into training and meeting the Hull fans. For me and my family, it's also a chance to experience a different culture and make some great memories together. We can't wait to get over there and get started.”

Kerr made his NRL debut with the Dragons in 2019 after progressing through the Redcliffe Dolphins and Melbourne Storm pathways.

He spent a two and a half season spell at the Dolphins from 2023 to 2025 before returning to the Red V.

The Dragons then approved Kerr's immediate release request from the final year of his contract, accumulating 87 appearances for the joint venture club across his two stints.

Hull FC coach Steve McNamara says Kerr will play an important role in setting high standards for the other players in the squad.

“We're delighted to welcome Josh to Hull FC. He brings size, physicality and NRL experience to our pack, and we believe he will add real value to us," he said.

“We're looking forward to getting him into training, building relationships with his teammates and helping him produce his best rugby.

“Josh will have an important part to play in maintaining and continually improving the standards set within week one of pre-season by the existing group.”

Meanwhile, the Dragons have been on a recruitment mission of their own.

They will welcome Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Connor Watson, Kodi Nikorima, and Phillip Sami to bolster their wooden spoon side from 2026.

Kerr joins co-skipper Damien Cook, Emre Guler, Mathew Feagai, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A and Luciano Leilua in the departures from Wollongong.