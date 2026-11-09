With the Canberra Raiders undergoing a change of guard in their middle pack moving into 2027, it is looking likely of a raid on the market.

The Green Machine has lost Josh Papalii to retirement, while duo Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies are Perth-bound, leaving a sizeable hole in the Raiders' forward rotation next season.

Meanwhile, Joseph Tapine isn't getting any younger, and despite him still being at the top of his game, he needs some help around him.

Multiple reports surfacing over the weekend reveal Hudson Young has signed with the PNG Chiefs for 2028, making it priority number one in Canberra to begin recruiting forwards for his exit.

It looks like the Raiders are keeping tabs on Moses Leota to make the switch to the nation's capital, with Phil Rothfield reporting the club is interested in recruiting the Kiwi enforcer who has yet to ink a new contract with the Panthers.

"I think he's a big, big chance of going to Canberra with the Hudson Young money," Rothfield said on Triple M.

"They're basically left with Joe Tapine and they're going to throw everything at Moses Leota. They think he is the sort of player that will give them that 'oomph'.

"I think their first preference is Moses Leota. Joe Tapine needs help in the guts."

Leota is currently unsigned beyond 2027, meaning he is free to negotiate a deal with rivals for his future beyond next season, and was also granted special permission by the Panthers to speak to other clubs before November kicked off this year.

Leota has four consecutive premiership rings, and his legacy has been cemented as one of the toughest players in the entire competition.

Meanwhile, Canberra withdrew their extension offer to Young following an ongoing battle to retain the NSW Blues star long-term.

With Canberra unable to compete with the likes of the tax-free cash the Chiefs can offer, it's led to Young joining the star-studded expansion side, who will start their preseason training for their inaugural season in 12 months' time.

It looks like Young didn't see Canberra as a location he could win a competition, which was seemingly guiding his decision on his next contract, according to Rothfield.

"Hudson Young is an interesting story. I don't want to bag all of PNG's signings but I know for a fact that PNG weren't his first choice," he said.

"Sam Ayoub, his manager, rang two clubs I'm aware of and said, he wants to win a competition.

"He (Young) had obviously lost confidence in the Raiders' premiership hopes. He was chasing a premiership and both clubs said, 'we do not have the money', so he was left to take the PNG money.

"That is fact. Absolute fact. I wish I could mention the clubs but I'd be breaking confidence."

The Raiders have recruited Josiah Pahulu, Lipoi Hopoi, and Jaiyden Hunt to help stiffen the middle for the 2027 season.