The PNG Chiefs have added another Papua New Guinea international to their inaugural squad, securing Zac Laybutt on a two-year contract.

Laybutt will become PNG Chiefs player #008 when his current deal with the North Queensland Cowboys expires at the end of 2027.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years, but when he builds consistent game time, Laybutt can offer attacking creativity and showcase his ability with ball in hand.

The 42-game NRL player has been at the Cowboys since his debut in 2023.

This season, Laybutt played a career-high 20 games, scoring three tries, 34 tackle breaks and averaging 99 running metres per game with an 83.9% tackle efficiency.

Being able to play on the wing and in the centres gives the Chiefs more depth among their outside backs as they build towards their first season.

He made his Test debut for the Kumuls in 2023, helping PNG claim the Pacific Bowl title against Fiji.

He has since played eight Tests for his country, including appearances at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

“We are delighted to have signed Zac, and his signing is particularly meaningful for us

as we build a club that proudly represents PNG,” PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna

McPherson said in the club's statement.

“Having Papua New Guinean players like Zac representing the PNG Chiefs will be

incredibly important to our identity, and he can help inspire the next generation of rugby

league talent in this country by showing what is possible to achieve in the NRL.

“Zac is a wonderful young man, and we are excited to see him take the next steps in his

rugby league career with the PNG Chiefs in 2028 and beyond.”

Laybutt becomes the fifth Kumuls representative to commit to the Chiefs in 2028.

Alex Johnston was the Chiefs' signing #002, while Finley Glare, Gairo Voro and Morea Morea signed development contracts.

The current Cowboys talent will join a backline of players that also includes premiership winners Joseph Manu and Brian To'o, as well as Zac Lomax, who brings Origin and Test experience.

Michael Chammas, the PNG Chiefs General Manager, praised Laybutt's versatility and skill set.

“Zac is a player who understands the significance of what we're building as a club and

the opportunity that lies ahead of him as a player here in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“As a player, he has size, athleticism and versatility to excel in multiple positions, and he

has shown already in his career that he can handle the demands and challenges of what

it takes to be an NRL player.”

Willie Peters, who has moved to Papua New Guinea, is optimistic about Laybutt's development when he joins the Chiefs.

“Zac is a quality young man who brings a willingness to work hard for the team, and he

will join our club with good NRL experience behind him and a bright future ahead of

him,” Peters said.

“We believe he will only continue to improve as a player and we're looking forward to

watching him continue to develop with our team in the years ahead.”

So far, the Chiefs have signed Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson, Matty Lees, Zac Lomax, Brian To'o and Joseph Manu in the Top 30, with deals ranging from one year to three.

The club have also been linked to Hudson Young, AJ Brimson, Sean O'Sullivan and Sam Walker.