The Perth Bears are finalising the finishing touches for their 2027 squad by confirming the signing of former Wests Tigers fullback Heath Mason.

Mason will head west for the Bears' opening season in the NRL, signing on for a 12-month development deal.

The 21-year-old broke through to the NRL in 2024, making his top-grade debut for the Tigers and accumulating 20 matches across three seasons.

A quick and nimble athlete who can play fullback and five-eighth, Mason scored 11 tries in 12 matches for the Tigers' NSW Cup side this year.

He is also a former Australian Schoolboy and also captained St Gregory's College to the ASSRL Championship in 2023, marking an outstanding junior rep year for the Bowral product.

Most of Mason's NRL opportunities in 2026 came from the six-man interchange bench, showing his versatility in the modern game with six showings for the Tigers outfit this year.

Mason spoke about his desire to wear the Bears jersey and couldn't miss the opportunity to be a part of NRL history in 2027.

“Being part of the first Bears team is something you only get one shot at,” Mason said in a Bears statement.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity. I'm ready to work hard and earn my spot.”

Mason's addition gives coach Mal Meninga options and greater coverage across his NRL spine.

“Heath is an NRL player on the up, and he's shown at both NRL and NSW Cup level that he can excel in several positions,” Meninga said.

“His versatility will be an asset as he develops his game. He's young, he's hungry, and he'll push the players around him from the very first session.”

Head of football Gareth Holmes backs Mason to do great things for the club in 2027 after establishing himself at an early age.

“We've been clear that we want a mix of proven NRL players and young talent who can grow with this club. Heath fits that. He's already played 20 first-grade games at 21, and we think his best football is ahead of him," he said. The Bears are only a couple of weeks away from the maiden NRL squad beginning their preseason training for the first time.

Mason will compete for the prized fullback jersey against Apa Twidle, Nick Meaney, and Mason Barber as the countdown begins for Round 1 next year.