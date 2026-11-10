The NRL have made their call on whether Josh Addo-Carr can return to the Eels after his B sample returned negative.

In September, Addo-Carr completed a random roadside drug test, in which he tested positive.

Addo-Carr was in a rehabilitation facility on the Central Coast after learning he tested positive.

It was the second time in two years the veteran tested positive for drugs, which resulted in him being released after the 2024 season from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In the beginning of November, Addo-Carr's B-sample returned negative, clearing him of a second positive drug test.

Reports surfaced that if the second test returned positive, he would be suspended for 12 games, putting his future in the game in jeopardy despite a sterling reputation for his community work.

The Eels initially considered releasing the winger before the B-sample returned negative.

After a meeting with the club, he was allowed to return.

However, the NRL wanted to conduct their own investigation through the Integrity Unit.

According to News Corp, the Eels winger's camp was told on Tuesday that the case was closed.

The NRL's investigation has concluded, and Addo-Carr's lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, spoke of gratitude for how the process was conducted.

“We're very happy that has come to an end,” Addo-Carr's lawyer Elias Tabchouri told the publication.

“I can't credit the Parramatta Eels or the NRL more for the way this matter was addressed.

“We look forward to Josh having a stellar year with Eels.”

Addo-Carr has one year remaining on his deal, reportedly making $400,000 in 2027.

Although the Eels could have been more financially flexible sacking Addo-Carr if the B-sample returned positive, the club are desperate for backline experience after losing Sean Russell to the Perth Bears.

Parramatta finished 13th this season and will add Jarome Luai, Jaydn Su'A, and Spencer Leniu after he won the most recent premiership with the Roosters.

Leniu and Luai recently played for Samoa in the World Cup, where they were eliminated in the semi-final after a 44-12 loss to Australia.

The former Rooster received a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

Leniu made inappropriate comments towards Adam Gee in the World Cup semi-final on Sunday and made a money gesture.