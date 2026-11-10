The teams for the final of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clash.

See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.

Check out the team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Australia vs New Zealand Team Lists: Grand Final, 2026

 2026-11-15T08:35:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
AUS   
 2026-11-15T08:35:00Z 
   NZL
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jack BostockJack Bostock
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
15 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
16 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
17 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
18 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
19 Sam WalkerSam Walker
 RESERVES
20 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
21 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
22 James TedescoJames Tedesco
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Casey McLeanCasey McLean 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 12
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 13
 INTERCHANGE
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 14
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 15
Erin ClarkErin Clark 16
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 17
Keano KiniKeano Kini 18
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 19
 RESERVES
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 20
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 21
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 22