The teams for the final of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clash.
See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.
Check out the team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Australia vs New Zealand Team Lists: Grand Final, 2026
2026-11-15T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
AUS
2026-11-15T08:35:00Z
NZL
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Patrick Carrigan
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ethan Strange
|15
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|16
|Cameron Murray
|17
|Reuben Cotter
|18
|Latrell Mitchell
|19
|Sam Walker
|RESERVES
|20
|Blayke Brailey
|21
|Lindsay Smith
|22
|James Tedesco
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Casey McLean
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|J. Fisher-Harris
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Moses Leota
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Joseph Tapine
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Te Maire Martin
|14
|Naufahu Whyte
|15
|Erin Clark
|16
|Xavier Willison
|17
|Keano Kini
|18
|Phoenix Crossland
|19
|RESERVES
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|20
|Scott Sorensen
|21
|Leo Thompson
|22