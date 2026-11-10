Brisbane Broncos playmaker Tom Duffy declared his goal to earn the halfback jersey for the 2027 season.

Adam Reynolds was the club's halfback from the 2022 season until this season, confirming his retirement at the end of the 2026 season after winning the 2025 premiership, the club's first in almost two decades.

Shortly after Reynolds' decision, the club pursued Jonah Pezet and signed him to a three-year deal until the end of the 2029 season, after he agreed to a 12-month stopgap with the Parramatta Eels.

The club also released Coby Black out of the final year of his deal to sign a multi-year contract with the Canberra Raiders.

After the Broncos finished in the bottom four, the club heads into a really important period.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, Duffy revealed what position he wants to play and what it's like to train alongside Pezet.

"It's great. We're the same age and have been through the same sort of junior system and pathway, and now we've come together at the same club," Duffy told the publication.

"We are both going for that seven spot. It's a very friendly battle, but we both want it. Dozer (Hunt) is in there as well. He wants a seven as well.

"It is going to make everyone train harder, and it's going to make the team go better.

"I enjoy playing seven and controlling the team. I don't think there's much difference between a six and a seven these days, but definitely my kicking game and my communication among the team are my two strengths, which are more catered to a seven."

In 10 games this season, he played 80 minutes at halfback three times, with appearances at five-eighth.

In 2026, he had six try assists and averaged 196.66 kicking metres per game.

Duffy and Pezet are not the only players ready to compete for number 7 on their backs.

Ben Hunt signed a one-year extension with Brisbane, and in April, the Broncos premiership winner confirmed he wants to wear the jersey after Adam Reynolds.

“I'm definitely keen to lock in a position, and I'd love to play halfback," he told News Corp.

“We know ‘Reyno' is retiring and they've got Jonah Pezet coming next year.

“But I'm going to be trying to play at halfback because that's my preferred position and I still think I can do it.”

It has since been confirmed that Adam Reynolds will be a halves coach at the club, with Duffy describing how his 2026 teammate will develop him and Pezet.

"He will be a great link between the staff and the players," Duffy said.

"We're doing some kicking with him, which is one of his strengths, and it was great to tap into it last year as a player. But now as a coach, he's probably got a bit more time to take things in and show you a few things.

"It will be interesting to see how he goes as a coach, but he's definitely a bit more vocal and has taken us away for our specialised halves drills."

The club has switchability in the halves, with both Hunt and Billy Walters able to play dummy-half and in the halves.

Brisbane have plenty of dummy-halves, with Hunt, Walters, Cory Paix, Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski.

Expect the Broncos spine to have a mix of Walsh, Mam, Duffy/Hunt/Pezet and Paix/Walters/Hunt in 2027.