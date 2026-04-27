Brisbane Broncos veteran Ben Hunt has confirmed he wants to play on for another year, but also revealed he is gunning for what will be a vacant halfback jersey at the Red Hill-based club.\n\nThe halfback, who has played as a utility option across multiple positions including halfback since he rejoined the club last year from the St George Illawarra Dragons, is off-contract at the end of 2026.\n\nThere has been speculation he would follow another veteran Adam Reynolds into retirement, but he has now said he wants to play on.\n\nThe 360-game NRL player told News Corp that negotiations over his future are underway.\n\n“We're in the process of negotiating another year,” Hunt told the publication.\n\n“The club came to me and asked if I'd like to go around again and I told them I'm definitely keen. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we've got something sorted out."\n\nIt was seen however as a sure thing that Jonah Pezet would be the club's long-term halfback.\n\nCurrently injured at the Parramatta Eels, Pezet left the Melbourne Storm for the blue and gold this year, but his one-year deal in Sydney's west will give way to a long-term contract at Brisbane from the start of 2027.\n\nGiven Ezra Mam has locked up the number six jersey long-term for the Broncos in a spine that also features Reece Walsh and either Billy Walters, Cory Paix, Blake Mozer or Cameron Bukowski, it leaves Hunt looking at another year off the bench if he continues to play.\n\nNot that he is ready to accept that fate.\n\n“I'm definitely keen to lock in a position and I'd love to play halfback," he revealed.\n\n“We know ‘Reyno' is retiring and they've got Jonah Pezet coming next year.\n\n“But I'm going to be trying to play at halfback because that's my preferred position and I still think I can do it.”\n\nBrisbane, who are also dealing with a tight salary cap despite the loss of Payne Haas, are currently gripped by an injury crisis, but have managed back-to-back wins as part of their premiership defence.\n\nHunt, who has 20 Origins and 15 Tests to go with his 360 NRL games, is currently out injured.