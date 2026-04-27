Parramatta locals got more than they bargained for, when, behind the counter at one of Western Sydney's fastest-rising food spots were two very familiar faces.

NRL legends and podcast hosts Willie Mason and Justin Horo swapped the studio for the kitchen, surprising customers as they stepped in to serve at Pappa Flock as part of the brand's official relaunch of its original store.

The appearance marked a major moment for the homegrown chicken chain, which first opened its doors in Parramatta in 2023 and has since exploded into a 12-store operation across two states. The reopening of the O.G. location wasn't just about a fresh fit-out - it was a nod to the community that helped build the brand from day one.

While Mason and Horo might be experts when it comes to big hits and big opinions, the fast-paced world behind the counter proved a different kind of challenge.

Under the watchful eye of head chef Eddie Cofie, the pair took orders, called out meals and tried to keep pace with the steady stream of curious - and increasingly amused - customers. There were a few laughs, a couple of double takes, and plenty of phones out capturing the moment as word quickly spread.

“It's not every day you get served by NRL legends,” Pappa Flock's Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Korbel said.

“The jaw drops when customers realised who was taking their order were priceless.”

The revamped store itself brings a new look and feel, headlined by a custom ‘Flavour Up' condiments station that lets customers load up their meals with everything from spicy pickles to house-made sauces. There's also a striking mural from local artist Brent Smith, along with the ‘Crunch of Fame' - a permanent tribute to original staff members who helped lay the foundations of the business.

But despite the upgrades, the core formula hasn't changed.

From hand-breading chicken daily to squeezing thousands of lemons for its signature lemonade, Pappa Flock's commitment to fresh, hands-on preparation remains central to its identity.

And for a couple of hours on Friday, that identity included two NRL figures doing their best to keep up with the lunch rush - serving not just food, but a moment Parramatta locals won't forget in a hurry.

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