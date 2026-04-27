ROUND 8
WST WON
 2026-04-23T09:50:00Z 
33
-
14
Leichhardt Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-04-24T08:00:00Z 
46
-
34
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-04-24T10:00:00Z 
32
-
12
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-04-25T06:00:00Z 
16
-
62
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-04-25T08:05:00Z 
20
-
18
Hnry Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-04-25T10:10:00Z 
6
-
48
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-04-26T04:00:00Z 
12
-
44
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MAN WON
 2026-04-26T06:05:00Z 
33
-
18
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 8
WST WON
 2026-04-23T09:50:00Z 
33
-
14
Leichhardt Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-04-24T08:00:00Z 
46
-
34
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-04-24T10:00:00Z 
32
-
12
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SYD WON
 2026-04-25T06:00:00Z 
16
-
62
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-04-25T08:05:00Z 
20
-
18
Hnry Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-04-25T10:10:00Z 
6
-
48
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-04-26T04:00:00Z 
12
-
44
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MAN WON
 2026-04-26T06:05:00Z 
33
-
18
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎