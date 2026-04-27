Manly Sea Eagles star second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu has been slapped with two charges from the club's win over the Parramatta Eels.\n\nUnder NRL rules, both will be viewed as second offences as they came in the same games, and a pair of Grade 1 charges means he will escape without a suspension.\n\nThe star second-rower was pinged for a first half careless high tackle on Ronald Volkman, and a second half offence of the same nature on Sean Russell.\n\nHe will pay $1800 per offence, or risk $2500 if he heads to the NRL judiciary for either offence with a plea of not guilty.\n\nElsewhere, Parramatta Eels hooker Tallyn Da Silva has also been charged with a Grade 1 offence for a dangerous throw on Manly hooker Jake Simpkin. He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.\n\nThe only player placed on report during the course of Sunday's games without a sanction was Penrith Panthers second-rower Isaiah Papali'i, who was placed on report for a dangerous tackle during the first half of what turned into a big win over the Newcastle Knights.\n\nOlakau'atu and Da Silva have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be heard on Tuesday evening at NRL HQ in Sydney.