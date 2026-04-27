Zero Tackle's NRL Player Rater has been live for almost two weeks, and we have seen more than 100,000 votes cast spitting out a relatively, maybe what some would call expected, top ten.

But that doesn't mean there haven't been some eyebrow-raising votes coming through the system.

We have unpacked the wildest matchup losses for each of the top ten, and found a couple of other head-scratchers from the first two weeks of voting.

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The system allows fans to vote on two players in the same position, with an Elo-style rating algorithm then determining the position of all listed players in the NRL.

When a player beats a higher-ranked opponent, they will gain a bigger points increase, and vice versa.

The top ten players to date (as at 1pm on April 27), are Payne Haas, Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant, Brian To'o, Joseph Tapine, Herbie Farnworth, Keaon Koloamatangi, Latrell Mitchell, Blayke Brailey and James Fisher-Harris.

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The top ten's wildest loss

Honourable mentions

View the full leaderboard for Player rater here

You can also view positional rankings below: