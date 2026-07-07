The Parramatta Eels have confirmed yet another injury blow in the backline, with Sean Russell set to spend a number of weeks on the sidelines with a right quad strain.

There was some hope the injury was just a cramp when he suffered it during a surprise win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon, but the Western Sydney club has now confirmed he has suffered an injury that is expected to leave him sidelined for at least a month.

Round 23 has been set as the potential return timeline for Russell, who will miss games in Round 19 against the Sydney Roosters, Round 21 against the Penrith Panthers and Round 22 against the Wests Tigers. The blue and gold have the bye in Round 20.

Russell's likely return will be at Homebush in Round 23 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The outside back, who will join the Perth Bears next year, has been a consistent performer for Parramatta, putting on four tries and three assists in 134 games while running for a tick under 100 metres per contest.

His injury comes at a bad time for the Eels who are still in the mix for the finals, but will likely need six or seven wins from their final eight games, having now won two of their last three.

It also comes with other backline players Will Penisini (Osteitis Pubis, Round 21-23), Bailey Simonsson (ankle fracture, Round 23), Jake Tago (hip, TBC) and Apa Twidle (adductor strain, Round 23), already sidelined.

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Araz Nanva has come into Parramatta's side to replace Russell for this Saturday evening's clash with the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

The backline selections for the Eels will be intriguing, with Penisini and Simonsson likely to walk back in alongside Russell once fit, with Josh Addo-Carr likely to retain his place ahead of Brian Kelly, Jordan Samrani and Nanva.

The overall injury toll during 2026 has been crippling for the struggling outfit, with Jason Ryles also not able to call on Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood for the remainder of the campaign with ACL injuries, while Junior Paulo (knee, Round 21), Luca Moretti (concussion, Round 21), and Lincoln Fletcher (hamstring, Round 21) are all also sidelined.