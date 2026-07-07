The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak should only miss a single game after picking up a hamstring injury against the Dolphins.

The veteran winger, who re-signed with the club through to the end of 2028 yesterday despite the looming arrival of Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick, was not named for this weekend's clash with the Wests Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

The hamstring injury however is exceptionally minor, with the winger expected to be back on deck and available for selection in Round 20 when the Warriors face the St George Illawarra Dragons in Auckland.

Andrew Webster was able to call a fully fit Alofiana Khan-Pereira back into his side as a result, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad named on the other wing.

Nicoll-Klokstad's days of playing fullback in the Warriors' system may be behind him though, and with questions around his ability in defence at centre, it could well be that, once fit, Webster needs to pick one of Nicoll-Klokstad or Watene-Zelezniak to play on the flank during the charge to the finals.

The move to not pick Watene-Zelezniak would be a big one, although one he may have to become used to over the next 24 months - and likely final 24 months - of his career given Warbrick and Khan-Pereira will be the Auckland-based club's first picks.

Elsewhere, the Warriors have confirmed star forward duo James Fisher-Harris and Leka Halasima are back from injury, taking the spots of Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell for Friday's clash, with the pair only named in the reserves as a chance of playing after Origin 3.

Loading matchup…

The Warriors will be without Tanah Boyd and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for the remainder of the season, while Rocco Berry (hamstring, Round 20) and Jackson Ford (pectoral muscle, Round 20-22) are the other players currently sidelined for the high-flying Warriors who sit in second spot on the table, but have lost three of their last four.

Prior to that, they had won nine of their first 11 and are still rated a good chance to finish the season strongly.