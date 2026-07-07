The NRL team lists are in for Round 19, with some big decisions made around the competition and plenty of late changes likely.

There is a shock call at the South Sydney Rabbitohs regarding Jye Gray, and other clubs confirming how they will replace injuries.

Here are all the changes for Round 19 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

SEE EVERY TEAM LIST FOR ROUND 19

Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai is back on deck for the Tigers, with Jock Madden to sit out in a straight swap at five-eighth.

The suspended Apisai Koroisau is replaced by Josese Lanyon at hooker.

Samuela Fainu makes his return from injury. Tony Sukkar drops back to the bench.

Lanyon's vacant bench spot is effectively claimed by Sukkar.

New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins

Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jacob Kiraz has been named on the wing despite concerns over his rib injury, while Matt Burton remains in the centres, and Stephen Crichton at five-eighth in an unchanged backline.

The forward pack is also unchanged, however, Jacob Preston is on the reserves list in jersey 21, so could be a chance of playing.

Canberra Raiders

Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels

Sean Russell is out with a quad strain. He is replaced in the centres by Araz Nanva.

Jonah Pezet has been dropped to the reserves, with Ronald Volkman in at five-eighth and Mitchell Moses to back up from Origin 3 at halfback.

No other changes for the Eels, with Ryley Smith again in jersey 21.

Newcastle Knights

Manly Sea Eagles

North Queensland Cowboys

Thomas Dearden is close to a return for the Cowboys, named on the reserves list, while Origin players Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter are named to start on the second-row and at lock respectively. The Cowboys, as a result, are unchanged.

Melbourne Storm

Gold Coast Titans