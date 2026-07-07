The NRL team lists are in for Round 19, with some big decisions made around the competition and plenty of late changes likely.

There is a shock call at the South Sydney Rabbitohs regarding Jye Gray, and other clubs confirming how they will replace injuries.

Here are all the changes for Round 19 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

SEE EVERY TEAM LIST FOR ROUND 19

 2026-07-10T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-07-10T10:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTigersWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-07-11T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2026-07-11T05:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLDolphinsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Cronulla Sharks

 2026-07-11T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-07-11T07:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLBulldogsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Jacob Kiraz has been named on the wing despite concerns over his rib injury, while Matt Burton remains in the centres, and Stephen Crichton at five-eighth in an unchanged backline.
  • The forward pack is also unchanged, however, Jacob Preston is on the reserves list in jersey 21, so could be a chance of playing.

Canberra Raiders

 2026-07-11T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-07-11T09:30:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLRoostersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels

 2026-07-12T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-07-12T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSouthsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

 2026-07-12T06:05:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-07-12T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLManlyCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Thomas Dearden is close to a return for the Cowboys, named on the reserves list, while Origin players Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter are named to start on the second-row and at lock respectively. The Cowboys, as a result, are unchanged.
 2026-07-12T08:15:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-07-12T08:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLStormTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Gold Coast Titans