The NRL team lists are in for Round 19, with some big decisions made around the competition and plenty of late changes likely.
There is a shock call at the South Sydney Rabbitohs regarding Jye Gray, and other clubs confirming how they will replace injuries.
Here are all the changes for Round 19 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
SEE EVERY TEAM LIST FOR ROUND 19
2026-07-10T10:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-07-10T10:00:00Z
NZW
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai is back on deck for the Tigers, with Jock Madden to sit out in a straight swap at five-eighth.
- The suspended Apisai Koroisau is replaced by Josese Lanyon at hooker.
- Samuela Fainu makes his return from injury. Tony Sukkar drops back to the bench.
- Lanyon's vacant bench spot is effectively claimed by Sukkar.
New Zealand Warriors
- Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has picked up a hamstring injury, replaced by Alofiana Khan-Pereira who returns from his own injury.
- James Fisher-Harris and Leka Halasima return in the forward pack for the Warriors. With Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell named on the reserves as a chance to play 48 hours after Origin 3, these are straight swaps.
- Kayliss Fatialofa drops off the bench for Makaia Tafua.
2026-07-11T05:00:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2026-07-11T05:00:00Z
CRO
The Dolphins
- The Dolphins have named all five of their Origin players - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Bostock, Max Plath and Tom Flegler - on the reserves list as a chance to play.
- The only named change for Kristian Woolf's side is on the bench, with Ray Stone replacing Sam Elliott.
Cronulla Sharks
- Like the Dolphins, the Sharks have named their Origin players - Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey and Addin Fonua-Blake - among the reserves.
- The only named change to the run on side will see Jayden Berrell start at dummy half and Hohepa Puru drop to the bench, while Sam Stonestreet replaces Harrison Hassett on the bench.
2026-07-11T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-07-11T07:30:00Z
CBR
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz has been named on the wing despite concerns over his rib injury, while Matt Burton remains in the centres, and Stephen Crichton at five-eighth in an unchanged backline.
- The forward pack is also unchanged, however, Jacob Preston is on the reserves list in jersey 21, so could be a chance of playing.
Canberra Raiders
- Savelio Tamale has been dropped after being hooked two weeks ago against the Dragons. Sebastian Kris takes his spot on the wing.
- Noah Martin is back early, with Zac Hosking moving to lock and Jayden Brailey sliding out of the side.
- Josh Papalii is also back on the bench, with Jake Clydsdale out of the side and Daine Laurie taking the spot vacated by Kris' promotion to the starting side.
- Ethan Strange and Hudson Young have both been named to back up.
2026-07-11T09:30:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-07-11T09:30:00Z
PAR
Sydney Roosters
- Daniel Tupou is back for the Roosters, shuffling Billy Smith into the centres with Hugo Savala named at halfback. Sam Walker is on the extended bench, so if he plays, either Smith or Savala will miss out.
- Reece Robson is also named in the reserves list, so Connor Watson promotes to hooker.
- Lindsay Collins' absence means Spencer Leniu starts at prop, while Nat Butcher's suspension means Salesi Foketi is named to start in the second-row.
- Benaiah Ioleu, Taylor Losalu and De La Salle Va'a are named on the bench in the vacant spots.
Parramatta Eels
- Sean Russell is out with a quad strain. He is replaced in the centres by Araz Nanva.
- Jonah Pezet has been dropped to the reserves, with Ronald Volkman in at five-eighth and Mitchell Moses to back up from Origin 3 at halfback.
- No other changes for the Eels, with Ryley Smith again in jersey 21.
2026-07-12T04:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-07-12T04:00:00Z
NEW
- It appears Jye Gray's shoulder might be hampering him. Matt Dufty has been named to start at fullback, with Gray on the bench,.
- The return of Campbell Graham sees Edward Kosi dropped from the side, with Dayne Jennings surviving on the other wing.
- Latrell Siegwalt also drops back to the bench, with Tallis Duncan moving from the second-row to centre.
- Cody Walker's suspension means Jayden Sullivan starts at five-eighth.
- Euan Aitken starts in the second-row, while Cameron Murray is named to back up and takes the lock spot from Lachlan Hubner who drops to the bench.
Newcastle Knights
- Kalyn Ponga is named to back up from Origin, with Fletcher Sharpe going to five-eighth and Sandon Smith falling to the bench.
- Bradman Best is also named to back up from Origin, with Fletcher Hunt to the bench.
- Jacob Saifiti is out, so Trey Mooney returns at prop, while Harrison Graham returns to the bench, with Francis Manuleleua and Kyle McCarthy dropping out.
2026-07-12T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-07-12T06:05:00Z
NQL
Manly Sea Eagles
- Clayton Faulalo is out with a hamstring injury, so Tolutau Koula returns from Origin duty in his spot.
- Kobe Hetherington starts at prop, with Simione Laiafi dropping to the bench after a late promotion last week.
- Corey Waddell also drops back to the bench with Haumole Olakau'atu back on deck, while Zaidas Muagututia drops out.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Thomas Dearden is close to a return for the Cowboys, named on the reserves list, while Origin players Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter are named to start on the second-row and at lock respectively. The Cowboys, as a result, are unchanged.
2026-07-12T08:15:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-07-12T08:15:00Z
GLD
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth, Nick Meaney and Manaia Waitere are all named in the backline, with Waitere on the wing, and the former duo in the centres.
- That means Joe Chan drops to the bench, Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown falls to the reserves, and Moses Leo isn't named in the squad at all.
- Tyran Wishart slides back to the bench with Jahrome Hughes to return from injury at halfback.
- Ativalu Lisati is out, with Alec MacDonald to claim the starting spot in the second-row.
- On the bench, Shawn Blore is out, and so too is Stanley Huen, with Oryn Keeley the new face.
Gold Coast Titans
- Dean Ieremia replaces Jaylan De Groot on the wing, with the later sliding to the bench.
- Cooper Bai is back for the Titans, with Jett Liu and Lachlan Ilias sliding off the bench to the reserves list.