Canterbury Bulldogs director of football and one of the game's biggest voices Phil Gould has sensationally labelled Queensland Maroons, Melbourne Storm and Australian Kangaroos dummy half Harry Grant a "cheat".

The incredible claim came during Monday night's 100% Footy on the Nine Network the evening before the NRL confirmed a staggering, record-breaking new broadcast deal with both that network and Foxtel.

Gould, in an exchange with former Kangaroos and Queensland captain Cameron Smith said Grant's on-field antics - where he has been accused of playing for penalties and set restarts with referee Ashley Klein - were an act of cheating.

Cameron Smith originally brought Gould into the conversation by suggesting there was a need for players to "keep referees honest".

Gould then called Grant out.

"You took it to a new level. Let's call it for what it is - Harry is a cheat," Gould said.

“When you do that to a referee, and you're talking to a referee, and questioning a decision, you never think he's going to reverse a decision.

“It's about what he does with the next one.”

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Smith replied, agreeing that conversations with the referee are trying to influence future conversations in the match, before Gould agreed, but doubled down on his stance.

“One hundred per cent. Anyway, Harry is a cheat," Gould added.

The incredible comments - from a rival club director of football given Grant's status at the Storm - will no doubt raise eyebrows at the Storm and in Queensland camp, but also with the NRL who have inserted a new clause in their broadcast agreement with partners around the positive coverage and growth of the sport.

It's unclear exactly what sort of penalties or punishments could await those who make comments against that clause on either of the game's official broadcast partners, but Gould has never been one to back down from an opinion in the media, even while working with clubs.

The media agreement also has a clause, which per the NRL's documentation, will allow for "more stringent quality assurance mechanisms in relation to conflicts of interest."

It could well see Gould, among others on both Nine and Fox Sports who work with clubs or in other official roles around the game limited in the ways they can cover it.

New South Wales captain Isaah Yeo though said he has no issues with Grant's on-field behaviour.

“I don't really notice it during the game, and I don't think it slows it down," he said per News Corp.

“Obviously Gus has an opinion on it, and he's probably watched more footy than me.

“He (Grant) is probably not doing it when things are going right for them.”

Ashley Klein, who has had plenty of criticism directed at him throughout the series, will again officiate Origin 3, which will be played on Wednesday evening in Brisbane.

He sent Kalyn Ponga off during Game 1 despite appearing to have a disagreement with Chris Butler in the bunker, and was involved in more debated decisions during Game 2.

The game's best referee however, was never going to be replaced for Game 3 without a major slip up, with the experienced whistleblower to take charge of his 23rd interstate contest.