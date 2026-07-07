The Brisbane Broncos have been warned that a decision on premiership coach Michael Maguire could be coming as the Queensland club looks set to fall short of a finals finish in their premiership defence.

The Broncos have slumped to 16th on the ladder amid an eight-game losing run - a spell that includes defeats to fellow low-placed clubs in St George Illawarra and Gold Coast.

With Brisbane sitting eight points from the finals frame, the club's chances of playing in September looked "screwed" for Maguire, who is set to face a "real test" in his coaching career.

"Once you start looking at the maths and adding up the points, you're screwed," rugby league coach Lee Addison said of the situation at Brisbane on this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast. "I really thought Madge Maguire was going to turn it around. There's injuries and culture problems at the Brisbane Broncos.

"I think it's a crucial time for those at Red Hill. The decision makers, they're going to get to a point where they need to back Michael Maguire or decide the thing isn't worth pursuing.

"This is worse, almost, in terms of extremities, than the Kevin Walters time... this is a real test for Madge. Is he an old-school coach who really pushes players beyond the norm and talks to players in a certain way when they won't cop any more?"

On this week's podcast, the Loose Carry team recap a thrilling weekend of results that saw the Dragons claim their first home win since August and the Knights rise into the top four. ‘Fair or Foul' also raises questions over Jonah Pezet's contract with Parramatta and Luke Brooks' role at Manly. Plus, a preview of the Origin series decider, and rugby league coach Lee Addison looks at the role of the fullback for Coach's Corner.