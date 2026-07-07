The Round 19 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches.

With Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series still to be played, expect lots of late changes and updates to their teams with coaches making the call on whether their stars backup and play on the weekend.

Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed. Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Wests Tigers vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-10T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-07-10T10:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTigersWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
4 Starford To'aStarford To'a
5 Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
8 Terrell MayTerrell May
9 Josese LanyonJosese Lanyon
10 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
12 Sione FainuSione Fainu
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Latu FainuLatu Fainu
15 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Tony SukkarTony Sukkar
18 Tino TavanaTino Tavana
19 Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray
 RESERVES
20 Heath MasonHeath Mason
21 Jock MaddenJock Madden
22 Jared HaywoodJared Haywood
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2
Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 7
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith 10
Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima 11
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuel HealeySamuel Healey 14
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 17
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 18
Makaia TafuaMakaia Tafua 20
 RESERVES
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 21
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 22
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 23

Dolphins vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-11T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2026-07-11T05:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLDolphinsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
8 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
15 Ray StoneRay Stone
16 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
17 Sebastian Su'aSebastian Su'a
18 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
19 John FineanganofoJohn Fineanganofo
 RESERVES
20 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
21 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
22 Jack BostockJack Bostock
23 Max PlathMax Plath
24 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
KL IroKL Iro 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 8
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 9
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 14
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 17
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 18
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet 19
 RESERVES
Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru 20
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 21
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 22
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 23
 

Bulldogs vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-11T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-07-11T07:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLBulldogsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama
6 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Josh CurranJosh Curran
12 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
13 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones
16 Jack UnderhillJack Underhill
17 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
19 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
20 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
 RESERVES
21 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
22 Logan SpinksLogan Spinks
23 Jed ReardonJed Reardon
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders 7
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 8
Owen PattieOwen Pattie 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Noah MartinNoah Martin 12
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 15
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 16
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 17
Chevy StewartChevy Stewart 18
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 19
 RESERVES
Coby BlackCoby Black 20
Jed StuartJed Stuart 21
Joe RoddyJoe Roddy 22

Roosters vs Eels Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-11T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-07-11T09:30:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLRoostersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5 M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase
6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
8 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
10 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
11 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
15 Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu
16 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
17 De La Salle Va'aDe La Salle Va'a
18 R. BassingthwaighteRex Bassingthwaighte
19 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
 RESERVES
20 Toby RodwellToby Rodwell
21 Reece FoleyReece Foley
22 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
23 Reece RobsonReece Robson
24 Sam WalkerSam Walker
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 1
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 2
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani 3
Araz NanvaAraz Nanva 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti 8
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 9
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Toni MataeleToni Mataele 15
Teancum BrownTeancum Brown 16
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 17
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii 18
Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer 19
 RESERVES
Saxon PrykeSaxon Pryke 20
Ryley SmithRyley Smith 21
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 22
 
 

Rabbitohs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-12T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-07-12T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSouthsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Matt DuftyMatt Dufty
2 Dayne JenningsDayne Jennings
3 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
4 Jack WightonJack Wighton
5 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ashton WardAshton Ward
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner
15 Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys
16 John RadelJohn Radel
17 Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc
18 Jye GrayJye Gray
19 Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt
 RESERVES
20 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
21 Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher
22 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 7
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 14
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 15
Lachlan CrouchLachlan Crouch 16
Thomas CantThomas Cant 17
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 18
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 19
 RESERVES
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 20
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 21
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 22

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Sea Eagles vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-12T06:05:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-07-12T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLManlyCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6 Joey WalshJoey Walsh
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi
18 Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
19 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
 RESERVES
20 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
21 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
22 Nicholas LenazNicholas Lenaz
 
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 7
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 16
Coen HessCoen Hess 17
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
John BatemanJohn Bateman 19
 RESERVES
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton 20
Ethan KingEthan King 21
Ronald PhilitogaRonald Philitoga 22
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 23

Storm vs Titans Team Lists: Round 19

 2026-07-12T08:15:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-07-12T08:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLStormTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
4 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
5 Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Josh KingJosh King
11 Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke
12 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
13 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
15 Joe ChanJoe Chan
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu
18 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
19 Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
 RESERVES
20 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
21 S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
22 Gabriel SatrickGabriel Satrick
23 Hayden WatsonHayden Watson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini 1
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 3
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 6
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Arama HauArama Hau 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Chris RandallChris Randall 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 14
Josh PatstonJosh Patston 15
Klese HaasKlese Haas 16
Cooper BaiCooper Bai 17
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 18
Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot 19
 RESERVES
Jett LiuJett Liu 20
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 21
Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani 22
 