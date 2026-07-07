The Round 19 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches.
With Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series still to be played, expect lots of late changes and updates to their teams with coaches making the call on whether their stars backup and play on the weekend.
Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed. Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Wests Tigers vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-10T10:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-07-10T10:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Heamasi Makasini
|4
|Starford To'a
|5
|Jeral Skelton
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Adam Doueihi
|8
|Terrell May
|9
|Josese Lanyon
|10
|Bunty Afoa
|11
|Samuela Fainu
|12
|Sione Fainu
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Latu Fainu
|15
|Fonua Pole
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Tony Sukkar
|18
|Tino Tavana
|19
|Charlie Murray
|RESERVES
|20
|Heath Mason
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Jared Haywood
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Ali Leiataua
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|A. Khan-Pereira
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Te Maire Martin
|7
|J. Fisher-Harris
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|T. Stowers-Smith
|10
|Leka Halasima
|11
|Jacob Laban
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuel Healey
|14
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Marata Niukore
|17
|Luke Metcalf
|18
|Makaia Tafua
|20
|RESERVES
|Luke Laulilii
|21
|Mitch Barnett
|22
|Kurt Capewell
|23
Dolphins vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-11T05:00:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2026-07-11T05:00:00Z
CRO
|1
|Trai Fuller
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Tevita Naufahu
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Brad Schneider
|8
|Felise Kaufusi
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Francis Molo
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Donoghoe
|15
|Ray Stone
|16
|Tom Gilbert
|17
|Sebastian Su'a
|18
|Brian Pouniu
|19
|John Fineanganofo
|RESERVES
|20
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|21
|Selwyn Cobbo
|22
|Jack Bostock
|23
|Max Plath
|24
|Tom Flegler
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|KL Iro
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Thomas Hazelton
|8
|Jayden Berrell
|9
|Jesse Colquhoun
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Hohepa Puru
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|17
|Mawene Hiroti
|18
|Sam Stonestreet
|19
|RESERVES
|Niwhai Puru
|20
|Briton Nikora
|21
|Blayke Brailey
|22
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|23
Bulldogs vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-11T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-07-11T07:30:00Z
CBR
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Matt Burton
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Jethro Rinakama
|6
|Stephen Crichton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Josh Curran
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|Harry Hayes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Alekolasimi Jones
|16
|Jack Underhill
|17
|Lipoi Hopoi
|19
|Bronson Xerri
|20
|Sean O'Sullivan
|RESERVES
|21
|Jacob Preston
|22
|Logan Spinks
|23
|Jed Reardon
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Xavier Savage
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Ethan Sanders
|7
|Corey Horsburgh
|8
|Owen Pattie
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Noah Martin
|12
|Zac Hosking
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Ata Mariota
|15
|Josh Papalii
|16
|Daine Laurie
|17
|Chevy Stewart
|18
|Morgan Smithies
|19
|RESERVES
|Coby Black
|20
|Jed Stuart
|21
|Joe Roddy
|22
Roosters vs Eels Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-11T09:30:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-07-11T09:30:00Z
PAR
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Robert Toia
|5
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Hugo Savala
|8
|Naufahu Whyte
|9
|Connor Watson
|10
|Spencer Leniu
|11
|Salesi Foketi
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Benaiah Ioelu
|15
|Taylor Losalu
|16
|Egan Butcher
|17
|De La Salle Va'a
|18
|R. Bassingthwaighte
|19
|Tommy Talau
|RESERVES
|20
|Toby Rodwell
|21
|Reece Foley
|22
|Cody Ramsey
|23
|Reece Robson
|24
|Sam Walker
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Jordan Samrani
|3
|Araz Nanva
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Ronald Volkman
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Sam Tuivaiti
|8
|Tallyn Da Silva
|9
|Jack Williams
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Toni Mataele
|15
|Teancum Brown
|16
|Harrison Edwards
|17
|Joash Papalii
|18
|Charlie Guymer
|19
|RESERVES
|Saxon Pryke
|20
|Ryley Smith
|21
|Jonah Pezet
|22
Rabbitohs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-12T04:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-07-12T04:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|Matt Dufty
|2
|Dayne Jennings
|3
|Tallis Duncan
|4
|Jack Wighton
|5
|Campbell Graham
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ashton Ward
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Euan Aitken
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Lachlan Hubner
|15
|Jamie Humphreys
|16
|John Radel
|17
|Liam Le Blanc
|18
|Jye Gray
|19
|Latrell Siegwalt
|RESERVES
|20
|Edward Kosi
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
|Peter Mamouzelos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Cody Hopwood
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith
|14
|Tyson Frizell
|15
|Lachlan Crouch
|16
|Thomas Cant
|17
|Harrison Graham
|18
|Fletcher Hunt
|19
|RESERVES
|Francis Manuleleua
|20
|Tyson Gamble
|21
|Kyle McCarthy
|22
Sea Eagles vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-12T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-07-12T06:05:00Z
NQL
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|6
|Joey Walsh
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Kobe Hetherington
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Nathan Brown
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Simione Laiafi
|18
|Josh Feledy
|19
|Aaron Schoupp
|RESERVES
|20
|Blake Wilson
|21
|Fletcher Baker
|22
|Nicholas Lenaz
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Jaxon Purdue
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Thomas Mikaele
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|Matthew Lodge
|16
|Coen Hess
|17
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|John Bateman
|19
|RESERVES
|Liam Sutton
|20
|Ethan King
|21
|Ronald Philitoga
|22
|Tom Dearden
|23
Storm vs Titans Team Lists: Round 19
2026-07-12T08:15:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-07-12T08:15:00Z
GLD
|1
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Jack Howarth
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Manaia Waitere
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Josh King
|11
|Cooper Clarke
|12
|Alec MacDonald
|13
|Trent Loiero
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyran Wishart
|15
|Joe Chan
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Josiah Pahulu
|18
|Oryn Keeley
|19
|Trent Toelau
|RESERVES
|20
|Davvy Moale
|21
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|22
|Gabriel Satrick
|23
|Hayden Watson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Keano Kini
|1
|Dean Ieremia
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|3
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|6
|Zane Harrison
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Oliver Pascoe
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Arama Hau
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Chris Randall
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurtis Morrin
|14
|Josh Patston
|15
|Klese Haas
|16
|Cooper Bai
|17
|Sam Verrills
|18
|Jaylan De Groot
|19
|RESERVES
|Jett Liu
|20
|Lachlan Ilias
|21
|Siale Faeamani
|22