The Round 19 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches.

With Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series still to be played, expect lots of late changes and updates to their teams with coaches making the call on whether their stars backup and play on the weekend.

Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed. Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Wests Tigers vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 19

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Dolphins vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 19

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Bulldogs vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 19

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Roosters vs Eels Team Lists: Round 19

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Rabbitohs vs Knights Team Lists: Round 19

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Sea Eagles vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 19

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Storm vs Titans Team Lists: Round 19