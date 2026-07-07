The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the re-signing of local junior Josh Feledy, keeping him on the Northern Beaches until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The 21-year-old centre has had a breakout year, filling into the backline with ease and showing plenty of potential as a future starter at the club.

With Reuben Garrick heading to the Sydney Roosters next year, a vacant centre position has opened up for Feledy to claim for the 2027 season.

Showing aggression and skill in both attack and defence when given an opportunity, a strong preseason will have him firming for the starting spot come Round 1.

Feledy was poached by the Wests Tigers during his junior days and made his NRL debut against Manly in 2023, and after three seasons at the joint venture, he returned to the club this year and continued to impress.

Alongside current teammate Lehi Hopoate, Feledy starred in the club's Harold Matthews premiership-winning team in 2021 as the club's captain.

The side went unbeaten during that year and also included NRL brother duo Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu in their lineup.

He has started in three games at centre this year, while making another three appearances off the interchange bench.

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The Beacon Hills junior says he is proud to remain at his local club and is excited about what the future holds.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity the Club has given me to come back home and continue my career here," Feledy said in a Sea Eagles statement.

"As a local junior, pulling on the Sea Eagles jersey means everything to me. I'm proud to represent this Club and I'm excited to keep working hard and doing whatever I can to contribute to the team's success."

Manly coach Kieran Foran says Feledy's extension is a reflection of the hard work he has put into his game.

"Josh is a proud local junior who has earned everything through his strong work ethic and commitment,” Foran said.

"He's made the most of his opportunities at NRL level this season and we're excited to see his continued development over the coming years."

Feledy is also eligible for Papua New Guinea, and is knocking the door down for a call-up to the Kumuls for its World Cup campaign in October this year.